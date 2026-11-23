The spokesperson for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that new trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States and the Russian Federation would take place soon, but that there was currently no exact date. This was reported by Russian "media outlets," according to UNN.

Details

The meeting will take place soon, but for now there is no certainty whatsoever regarding the dates - he said.

Additionally

On November 10–11, representatives of Russia, the United States and Ukraine met in Abu Dhabi, resuming trilateral talks after an almost nine-month break.

The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed on a new large-scale exchange of prisoners of war.

At the same time, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump informed European and Ukrainian officials that it wanted Kyiv to conclude a peace agreement with Russia by the beginning of January—before Democrats gain control of Congress.

Recall

The United States asked Russia to prepare a new proposal for a future security agreement with Europe that would provide for steps by the Russian Federation aimed at reducing tensions on the continent.