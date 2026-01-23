Over 70,000 hot meals for people in Kyiv region: Foodtruck mobile kitchen continues its work

The Foodtruck mobile kitchen "Food Without Borders" is currently helping residents of Kyiv region who are left in the cold and without the opportunity to eat properly due to power, heat, and water outages, UNN reports.

Details

In two weeks, thanks to the initiative of the CF "Iskra Dobra" and the support of MHP and the CF "MHP-Hromadi", more than 70,000 hot meals have been delivered to those who need it most. The team has already visited Kyiv and a number of settlements in the region.

These days, the Foodtruck is operating stationary in the city of Brovary — from 06:00 AM until late in the evening. Location: "Epicenter" (parking lot), Kyivska St., 253.

Hot meals are distributed upon requests from volunteers and critical infrastructure workers, who receive the necessary number of portions of hot food. Anyone wishing to join as volunteers in preparing and distributing food can contact CF "Iskra Dobra".

We created the food truck to be where people are most in need. Hot food is about care, humanity, and the feeling that you are not alone. We see how important this initiative is for Kyiv region today, and we will continue to go where we are most needed — shared Oleh Bibikov, national chef of Ukraine, public figure, co-founder of CF "Iskra Dobra".

The food truck is capable of preparing up to 20,000 servings of food per day and can operate even in the most difficult conditions.

It is important for our Foundation to support people in their most vulnerable moments. "Foodtruck - food without borders" is an example of quick and effective assistance. We will continue to provide the project with everything necessary so that the team can distribute hot lunches where it is critically important — said Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi".

The team will continue to expand its geographical reach to provide people with quality hot food during periods of instability and high load on critical infrastructure.

The Foodtruck was initiated by the founders of the BO "Iskra Dobra" — Oleh Bibikov, Ihor Kukobko, and Natalia Moseychuk, interviewer and host of "1+1 Marathon". MHP company and the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" became strategic partners, providing the mobile kitchen with everything necessary from the first days of the war: products, fuel, and logistics.