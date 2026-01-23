$43.170.01
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
MIM-104 Patriot

Over 70,000 hot meals for people in Kyiv region: Foodtruck mobile kitchen continues its work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

In two weeks, thanks to the initiative of the "Iskra Dobra" Charitable Foundation and the support of MHP and the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation, over 70,000 hot meals were delivered to those who need them most. The team has already visited Kyiv and a number of settlements in the region.

Over 70,000 hot meals for people in Kyiv region: Foodtruck mobile kitchen continues its work

The Foodtruck mobile kitchen "Food Without Borders" is currently helping residents of Kyiv region who are left in the cold and without the opportunity to eat properly due to power, heat, and water outages, UNN reports.

Details

In two weeks, thanks to the initiative of the CF "Iskra Dobra" and the support of MHP and the CF "MHP-Hromadi", more than 70,000 hot meals have been delivered to those who need it most. The team has already visited Kyiv and a number of settlements in the region.

These days, the Foodtruck is operating stationary in the city of Brovary — from 06:00 AM until late in the evening. Location: "Epicenter" (parking lot), Kyivska St., 253.

Hot meals are distributed upon requests from volunteers and critical infrastructure workers, who receive the necessary number of portions of hot food. Anyone wishing to join as volunteers in preparing and distributing food can contact CF "Iskra Dobra".

We created the food truck to be where people are most in need. Hot food is about care, humanity, and the feeling that you are not alone. We see how important this initiative is for Kyiv region today, and we will continue to go where we are most needed 

— shared Oleh Bibikov, national chef of Ukraine, public figure, co-founder of CF "Iskra Dobra".

The food truck is capable of preparing up to 20,000 servings of food per day and can operate even in the most difficult conditions.

It is important for our Foundation to support people in their most vulnerable moments. "Foodtruck - food without borders" is an example of quick and effective assistance. We will continue to provide the project with everything necessary so that the team can distribute hot lunches where it is critically important 

— said Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi".

The team will continue to expand its geographical reach to provide people with quality hot food during periods of instability and high load on critical infrastructure.

The Foodtruck was initiated by the founders of the BO "Iskra Dobra" — Oleh Bibikov, Ihor Kukobko, and Natalia Moseychuk, interviewer and host of "1+1 Marathon". MHP company and the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" became strategic partners, providing the mobile kitchen with everything necessary from the first days of the war: products, fuel, and logistics.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
charity
PrJSC MHP
Brovary
Kyiv