Over 240 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating - mayor

Currently, 244 buildings in the capital are without heating after an accident in Ukraine's energy system. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN reports.

Klitschko noted that as a result of a large-scale accident on Saturday, 3,419 high-rise buildings were left without heating. The vast majority of them have already been connected to the heat supply.

Utility workers and energy specialists continue to work and restore heating in Kyiv residents' homes, the mayor added.

There are strikes, there are no strikes – hundreds of houses in Kyiv are still without heating: Zelenskyy criticized the work of the capital's authorities

Recall

On January 31, Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal explained the "blackouts" across Ukraine, stating that a technological disruption with the disconnection of lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused cascading disconnections, nuclear power units were unloaded, and power would be restored in the coming hours.

President Zelenskyy reported an emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system due to technological reasons on the lines between the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova. Energy Minister Shmyhal explained that a technological disruption between Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine caused cascading disconnections, nuclear power units were unloaded, and power would be restored in the coming hours.