There are strikes, there are no strikes – hundreds of houses in Kyiv are still without heating: Zelenskyy criticized the work of the capital's authorities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call on the situation in the regions. Special attention was paid to the situation in the capital, where the heating situation is difficult - hundreds of houses are without heating. The President noted that there is not enough work in Kyiv and called on the city authorities to work faster with government structures, UNN reports.

There was a report on the Kyiv region: cogeneration is added almost every day in the region. Heat kits are issued to people, and this program will be expanded. About five thousand such heat kits are distributed daily in the Kyiv region. The extremely difficult situation with heating continues in Kyiv. More than 500 apartment buildings are without heating. Repair work is still ongoing. And this certainly cannot be perceived as something normal in the city, when for far from the first week the number of houses without heat, every day, regardless of the situation - hundreds of houses. There are strikes, there are no strikes - still hundreds of houses in Kyiv are without heating. This means that there is not enough work in the city. - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, there was a report from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on support and heating points in Kyiv. More people are now applying, and additional points have been deployed in several districts. Hot meals are provided. The 112 line is working to record all needs. There is a government contact center.

The city should at least in this work faster with government structures - so that people can receive timely help and real information. - the President emphasized.

In addition, Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack on a bus with miners in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Dnipropetrovsk region: in Ternivka, Pavlohrad district, Russian drones hit an ordinary bus with miners. Unfortunately, many died. My condolences to all relatives and friends. There are also wounded. - the President noted.

According to him, in Nikopol and Marhanets there were power outages due to drone attacks on power lines. There were also attacks on logistics - on the railway in the Dnipropetrovsk region. In Konotop, Sumy region, Russians also hit railway infrastructure today. Railway workers are reacting, restoring, trying to fix everything quickly and maintaining communication between regions.