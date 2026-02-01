There are strikes, there are no strikes – hundreds of houses in Kyiv are still without heating: Zelenskyy criticized the work of the capital's authorities

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
February 1, 11:12 AM • 16829 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 25486 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 22418 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 39492 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 56655 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 37374 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 34925 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 27330 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 17130 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 14592 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
Publications
Exclusives
Iran Restores Nuclear Facilities After US Bombing - The TelegraphPhotoFebruary 1, 08:16 AM • 5558 views
Full Snow Moon in February will light up the sky: when and how to see itFebruary 1, 08:24 AM • 11705 views
Jeffrey Epstein could have been part of a Russian special services operation - BildFebruary 1, 09:38 AM • 7396 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto11:56 AM • 22751 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of12:14 PM • 5900 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 54342 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 82670 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 60603 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 66920 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 68159 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Elon Musk
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 17288 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 27846 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 30567 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 33469 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 34936 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Bild
Starlink

There are strikes, there are no strikes – hundreds of houses in Kyiv are still without heating: Zelenskyy criticized the work of the capital's authorities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting where he drew attention to the difficult heating situation in Kyiv, where more than 500 buildings are without heat. He called on the city authorities to work faster with government agencies. The President also reacted to the attack on a bus with miners in Dnipropetrovsk region.

There are strikes, there are no strikes – hundreds of houses in Kyiv are still without heating: Zelenskyy criticized the work of the capital's authorities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call on the situation in the regions. Special attention was paid to the situation in the capital, where the heating situation is difficult - hundreds of houses are without heating. The President noted that there is not enough work in Kyiv and called on the city authorities to work faster with government structures, UNN reports.

There was a report on the Kyiv region: cogeneration is added almost every day in the region. Heat kits are issued to people, and this program will be expanded. About five thousand such heat kits are distributed daily in the Kyiv region. The extremely difficult situation with heating continues in Kyiv. More than 500 apartment buildings are without heating. Repair work is still ongoing. And this certainly cannot be perceived as something normal in the city, when for far from the first week the number of houses without heat, every day, regardless of the situation - hundreds of houses. There are strikes, there are no strikes - still hundreds of houses in Kyiv are without heating. This means that there is not enough work in the city.

- Zelenskyy said.

The first 10,000 "Warmth Packages" were received by residents of Kyiv and the region: what's inside01.02.26, 18:40 • 1650 views

According to him, there was a report from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on support and heating points in Kyiv. More people are now applying, and additional points have been deployed in several districts. Hot meals are provided. The 112 line is working to record all needs. There is a government contact center.

The city should at least in this work faster with government structures - so that people can receive timely help and real information.

- the President emphasized.

Let's add

In addition, Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack on a bus with miners in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Dnipropetrovsk region: in Ternivka, Pavlohrad district, Russian drones hit an ordinary bus with miners. Unfortunately, many died. My condolences to all relatives and friends. There are also wounded.

- the President noted.

In the bus attacked by Russia in Dnipropetrovsk region, there were miners: the number of victims increased to 1501.02.26, 17:49 • 2034 views

According to him, in Nikopol and Marhanets there were power outages due to drone attacks on power lines. There were also attacks on logistics - on the railway in the Dnipropetrovsk region. In Konotop, Sumy region, Russians also hit railway infrastructure today. Railway workers are reacting, restoring, trying to fix everything quickly and maintaining communication between regions.

Antonina Tumanova

