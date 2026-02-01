In the bus attacked by Russia in Dnipropetrovsk region, there were miners: the number of victims increased to 15

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
11:12 AM • 14004 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 20294 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 19730 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 36577 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 53902 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 36566 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 34302 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 27067 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 16934 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 14427 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−13°
2m/s
60%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 15690 views
New OSCE Chairman plans visit to Kyiv and MoscowFebruary 1, 06:44 AM • 7108 views
Winter storm in the USA: over 100 dead and thousands of flights canceledFebruary 1, 06:47 AM • 5742 views
Full Snow Moon in February will light up the sky: when and how to see itFebruary 1, 08:24 AM • 9416 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto11:56 AM • 16588 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 52327 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 80867 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 59036 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 65256 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 66573 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 15755 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 27073 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 29850 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 32784 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 34012 views
Actual
Technology
Bild
Starlink
Heating
Social network

In the bus attacked by Russia in Dnipropetrovsk region, there were miners: the number of victims increased to 15

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Russia attacked a bus with DTEK miners in Dnipropetrovsk region. 15 people died, and 7 more were injured.

In the bus attacked by Russia in Dnipropetrovsk region, there were miners: the number of victims increased to 15

The Russian Federation attacked a bus carrying miners from an enterprise in Dnipropetrovsk region after their shift. According to DTEK, 15 miners are currently known to have died, UNN reports.

Russia launched a large-scale terrorist attack on DTEK mines in Dnipropetrovsk region. The epicenter of one of the attacks was a company bus carrying miners in Dnipropetrovsk region after their shift.

- the statement said.

According to the company, 15 miners are currently known to have died. According to preliminary information, 7 miners were also injured.

We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

- DTEK summarized.

Recall

In the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone hit near a service bus of one of the enterprises. According to preliminary information, 12 people died and 7 more were injured as a result of the attack.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
DTEK