In the bus attacked by Russia in Dnipropetrovsk region, there were miners: the number of victims increased to 15
Kyiv • UNN
Russia attacked a bus with DTEK miners in Dnipropetrovsk region. 15 people died, and 7 more were injured.
The Russian Federation attacked a bus carrying miners from an enterprise in Dnipropetrovsk region after their shift. According to DTEK, 15 miners are currently known to have died, UNN reports.
Russia launched a large-scale terrorist attack on DTEK mines in Dnipropetrovsk region. The epicenter of one of the attacks was a company bus carrying miners in Dnipropetrovsk region after their shift.
According to the company, 15 miners are currently known to have died. According to preliminary information, 7 miners were also injured.
We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.
Recall
In the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone hit near a service bus of one of the enterprises. According to preliminary information, 12 people died and 7 more were injured as a result of the attack.