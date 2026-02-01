The first 10,000 "Warmth Packages" were received by residents of Kyiv and the region: what's inside

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
11:12 AM • 15641 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 23240 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 21112 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 38077 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 55327 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 37015 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 34647 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 27227 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 17053 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 14526 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−15°
1.5m/s
74%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New OSCE Chairman plans visit to Kyiv and MoscowFebruary 1, 06:44 AM • 8904 views
Winter storm in the USA: over 100 dead and thousands of flights canceledFebruary 1, 06:47 AM • 7660 views
Full Snow Moon in February will light up the sky: when and how to see itFebruary 1, 08:24 AM • 10704 views
Jeffrey Epstein could have been part of a Russian special services operation - BildFebruary 1, 09:38 AM • 5830 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto11:56 AM • 20200 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 53381 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 81795 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 59836 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 66120 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 67394 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 16759 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 27459 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 30215 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 33134 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 34430 views
Actual
Technology
Bild
Starlink
Heating
Social network

The first 10,000 "Warmth Packages" were received by residents of Kyiv and the region: what's inside

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Residents of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast have received the first 10,000 "Warmth Packages." They contain items for staying warm and maintaining communication amidst a challenging energy situation.

The first 10,000 "Warmth Packages" were received by residents of Kyiv and the region: what's inside

Residents of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast have received the first 10,000 "Warmth Packages." This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, who added that the package contains items that will help people get through the cold period, stay warm, remain connected, and charge medical devices, UNN reports.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, due to unprecedented Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and severe frosts, the situation in the energy system remains difficult. Alongside nationwide support programs, we are providing targeted assistance to those who need it most right now.

... we provide targeted assistance for people with limited mobility, people in difficult life circumstances, and lonely pensioners. The first 10,000 "Warmth Packages" have already been received by residents of Kyiv and oblast districts where the situation is most difficult. These are primarily the Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital, as well as Boryspil and Brovary in Kyiv Oblast.

- the Prime Minister announced.

The package contains items that will help people get through the cold period, stay warm, remain connected, and charge medical devices, Svyrydenko added.

The government has allocated UAH 800 million for the first stage of the "SvitloDIM" program29.01.26, 20:10 • 4001 view

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
charity
Boryspil
Brovary
Kyiv