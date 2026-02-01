The first 10,000 "Warmth Packages" were received by residents of Kyiv and the region: what's inside

Residents of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast have received the first 10,000 "Warmth Packages." This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, who added that the package contains items that will help people get through the cold period, stay warm, remain connected, and charge medical devices, UNN reports.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, due to unprecedented Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and severe frosts, the situation in the energy system remains difficult. Alongside nationwide support programs, we are providing targeted assistance to those who need it most right now.

... we provide targeted assistance for people with limited mobility, people in difficult life circumstances, and lonely pensioners. The first 10,000 "Warmth Packages" have already been received by residents of Kyiv and oblast districts where the situation is most difficult. These are primarily the Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital, as well as Boryspil and Brovary in Kyiv Oblast. - the Prime Minister announced.

The package contains items that will help people get through the cold period, stay warm, remain connected, and charge medical devices, Svyrydenko added.

The government has allocated UAH 800 million for the first stage of the "SvitloDIM" program