Ordered to lower the American flag at the White House: Trump's reaction to the death of the Pope

US President Donald Trump has ordered the American flag to be lowered at the White House in memory of His Holiness Pope Francis. The leader of the United States wrote about this on his TruthSocial page, reports UNN.

In honor of the memory of His Holiness Pope Francis, in accordance with the powers vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and laws of the United States, I order that the flag be lowered at the White House and on all public buildings and territories, at all military posts and naval posts, as well as on all naval vessels of the federal government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States until sunset on the day of burial - Trump wrote.

As a reminder, Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on April 21 at 7:35 a.m. His pontificate since 2013 has been marked by reforms and service, despite long-standing health problems.

According to US Vice President Vance, he met with the Pope yesterday despite the fact that the pontiff already looked mortally ill. Vance said he will always remember Pope Francis for the sermon Francis gave in the early days of COVID. It was very beautiful, - said the US Vice President.

Context

The funeral events for the death of Pope Francis will last nine days. The conclave for the election of the next pontiff will take place within a month.

US President Donald Trump plans to attend Pope Francis' funeral in the Vatican this week.

The election of the new pontiff will be held by cardinals at a conclave, where candidates from liberal and conservative forces will compete.

Spain has declared three days of official mourning after Pope Francis died at the age of 88. This was announced by the country's Minister of Justice, Felix Bolaños.

Paris honors the memory of Pope Francis by turning off the lights of the Eiffel Tower on Monday evening.

Rome is strengthening security measures in connection with the funeral of Pope Francis. A ban on flights over the city will be introduced for the duration of the farewell to the pontiff.

