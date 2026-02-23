$43.270.01
Orban, ahead of elections, seems ready to take increasing risks by blocking the entire EU support package for Ukraine - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

Hungary threatens to block the EU's support package for Ukraine, including a €90 billion loan, due to disputes over energy supplies. This could leave Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa without EU solutions for Ukraine during their visit on the anniversary of the war.

Orban, ahead of elections, seems ready to take increasing risks by blocking the entire EU support package for Ukraine - Politico

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is threatening to derail the entire EU support package for Ukraine ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion amid a dispute over energy supplies. This includes a €90 billion EU loan, despite earlier agreement, and since Orbán is not known for breaking his word, the bloc could be heading into "new territory" as Orbán, ahead of elections, seems willing to take increasing risks, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

This threat hangs over tomorrow's trip to Kyiv by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, dedicated to the anniversary of the war, the publication writes.

"Von der Leyen and Costa hoped to bring gifts: the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, agreed by EU foreign ministers, as well as a promise of €90 billion in EU financial aid in the form of a loan," the publication notes, indicating that now "this pair may appear in the Ukrainian capital empty-handed."

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó warned in his X post over the weekend that Budapest would block the latest EU sanctions package against Russia at today's foreign ministers' meeting if Russian oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia were not ensured.

Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it23.02.26, 09:26 • 11311 views

Hungary is also threatening to block a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, agreed by EU leaders in December (with the exception of Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic), the publication writes.

Hungary confirmed blocking €90 billion from the EU for Ukraine - Szijjártó says, "until oil transit is restored"21.02.26, 14:15 • 5258 views

Ahead of today's foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, diplomats expressed optimism about the chances of reaching an agreement on the sanctions package before the war anniversary on Tuesday.

"But that was before the explosion in Hungary last weekend. Now they are not sure," the publication says.

"I'm not sure they'll resolve it tomorrow," a senior diplomat following the situation said on Sunday evening. Another diplomat said that "the sanctions package is likely to be approved, but not before von der Leyen and Costa's trip to Ukraine."

"Every time we are about to finalize negotiations on a sanctions package, Hungary jumps up and says, 'Wait. We can't approve this,'" an EU diplomat said.

"This time, diplomats say: here we go again," the publication notes.

According to this diplomat, "today, after the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, a meeting of EU ambassadors at a special Coreper II meeting is expected."

As the publication notes, Orbán is an experienced politician who has repeatedly used threats of blockade to his advantage in recent years. "We have always managed to resolve this issue," another EU diplomat said. "So far, so good." "However, this time the Hungarian prime minister is putting himself at the center of the European dialogue, against the backdrop of his difficult re-election battle at home," the publication notes.

"The biggest concern for diplomats is that Hungary is also threatening to disrupt the provision of a loan to Kyiv, having agreed to it in December and again in February in Coreper," the publication writes.

To go back on one's word is something we don't know from Orbán. In fact, it's the only thing we could rely on in relations with Budapest. If that's no longer the case, then we're approaching new territories

- said one of the diplomats.

"Ahead of the April elections, Orbán seems willing to take increasing risks, fueling confrontation with Kyiv and Brussels. The question is whether this will pay off in the elections. So far, polls show that Orbán's approach is not resonating with voters, who are leaning towards his election rival, Péter Magyar," the publication says.

As the publication notes, "one reason why EU diplomats were so eager to approve the 20th package of sanctions against Russia is a new tool that promises to deal a serious blow to Russia's oil and gas revenues." The bloc's proposed ban on maritime transport aims to deprive vessels carrying Russian hydrocarbons of vital maintenance and insurance services, further tightening the noose around Moscow's energy exports, the publication writes.

In briefings before today's meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, diplomats pointed to objections from Greece and Malta, which have significant shipping sectors, as a potential reason for delaying the agreement. "However, diplomats were confident of reaching an agreement - until Hungary's objections, which were voiced over the weekend," the publication writes.

Two diplomats said that "the EU will not wait for the G7 meeting in June to take action on the maritime transport ban."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will attend the meeting via video link, as is customary, the publication notes.

Zelenskyy calls on EU for sanctions against Russian maritime services21.02.26, 20:57 • 10689 views

Julia Shramko

