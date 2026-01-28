Not only in Lviv: 5G pilot coverage in Ukraine has begun to expand

In Borodyanka, Kyiv region - the second after Lviv - a 5G pilot was launched, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba announced on Wednesday, UNN writes.

We are scaling up next-generation communication and internet across Ukraine. Borodyanka became the second city after Lviv where 5G was launched. Next are Kharkiv, Odesa, and Kyiv. - reported the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

5G technology testing has started in Borodyanka. The settlement became the second after Lviv where new generation communication base stations are operating in the central part. - Kuleba added on social media.

At the same time, Kuleba reported that today more than 600 objects have already been restored in Borodyanka: 25 apartment buildings, 570 private houses, 5 educational institutions, and 4 other public buildings. In parallel, 9 new high-rise buildings are being constructed, which are planned to be completed in 2026, the Deputy Prime Minister indicated.

"Work is underway on a "safe city" system with video surveillance and modern lighting. Modern public transport – powered by solar energy – is being introduced. Borodyanka can become one of the first communities in Ukraine with full-fledged Smart City solutions – from intelligent lighting to security and transport management systems," said the head of the Ministry of Development.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation indicated that the 5G pilot in Borodyanka will help test the technology in a city with restored infrastructure after Russian shelling. "This way we will prepare even more effectively for a full-fledged launch throughout Ukraine after the end of martial law," the ministry noted.

5G pilot launched in Ukraine for the first time - in Lviv