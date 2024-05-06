No decision has been made yet: EU hesitates to attend Putin's 'inauguration'

The European Union is hesitant to accept Moscow's invitation to the "inauguration" of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was stated at a briefing in Brussels by the spokesperson for the EU foreign policy service, Peter Stano, UNN reports .

Details

Stano noted that the Kremlin's invitations to the "inauguration" were delivered to the missions of the member states and the EU in Moscow.

We can confirm that the Kremlin has sent an invitation to European countries to attend the inauguration ceremony of Vladimir Putin, and we are discussing with member states how to respond. No final decision has been made yet - said the European Commission spokesman.

According to him, EU High Representative Josep Borrell does not support the idea of joining Putin's "inauguration".

But I can share that High Representative Josep Borrell is against the EU participating in this event in Moscow tomorrow - Stano said.

Addendum

Earlier, UNN reported that a number of countries refused to attend the "inauguration" ceremony of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In particular, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania announced that they would not send their representatives to the so-called "inauguration."

At the same time , France will send an envoy to the "inauguration" of Vladimir Putin as president of the Russian Federation for his next six-year term.

Recall

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on foreign states, international organizations and the public not to recognize the results of the Russian pseudo-elections and the legitimacy of Vladimir Putin.