Exclusive
02:17 PM • 3824 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 5272 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
11:16 AM • 11403 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 27071 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 30987 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 28460 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 36228 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 42440 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 36484 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 33201 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
NATO Secretary General: Russia uses Oreshnik missiles to weaken support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia is using Oreshnik missiles against Ukraine, particularly Lviv, to intimidate and deter support. He emphasized that NATO will not succumb to intimidation, and Ukraine's security is the Alliance's security.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia is using "Oreshnik" missiles to weaken "our support for Ukraine," reports UNN with reference to la Repubblica.

"Russia's brutal war of aggression continues, and just last week we saw the use of the 'Oreshnik' missile against Lviv, as well as continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure. Russia is trying to deter us from supporting Ukraine, but we will not be intimidated," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.

"As Ukraine faces immense pressure during a harsh winter, your support and the support of all NATO allies is more important than ever. Ukraine's security is our security," he added.

Russia launched 1,100 drones and 50 missiles, including 'Oreshnik', at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy11.01.26, 10:37 • 5624 views

Recall

The UN Security Council will convene on January 12 at Ukraine's request after massive Russian airstrikes and the use of the "Oreshnik" missile. Russia used the hypersonic "Oreshnik" missile on January 8-9 in western Ukraine, claiming it was a response to a "terrorist attack" against Putin's residence.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Andrej Plenković
United Nations Security Council
Mark Rutte
NATO
Croatia
Ukraine
Lviv