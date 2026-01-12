NATO Secretary General: Russia uses Oreshnik missiles to weaken support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia is using "Oreshnik" missiles to weaken "our support for Ukraine," reports UNN with reference to la Repubblica.

"Russia's brutal war of aggression continues, and just last week we saw the use of the 'Oreshnik' missile against Lviv, as well as continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure. Russia is trying to deter us from supporting Ukraine, but we will not be intimidated," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.

"As Ukraine faces immense pressure during a harsh winter, your support and the support of all NATO allies is more important than ever. Ukraine's security is our security," he added.

The UN Security Council will convene on January 12 at Ukraine's request after massive Russian airstrikes and the use of the "Oreshnik" missile. Russia used the hypersonic "Oreshnik" missile on January 8-9 in western Ukraine, claiming it was a response to a "terrorist attack" against Putin's residence.