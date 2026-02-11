NATO Secretary General commented on the absence of the Pentagon chief at the meeting of defense ministers

The absence of the US Secretary of Defense at the regular meeting of NATO defense ministers is not a signal of a diminished role for the Alliance for Washington, and Europe has significantly strengthened its own responsibility for collective security over the past year. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, answering a journalist's question during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

Commenting on the fact that the US will be represented at the meeting not by the Secretary of Defense, but by his deputy Elbridge Colby, Rutte emphasized that he sees no negative signal for NATO in this. According to him, contacts with the US leadership remain extremely intense, including with the White House, the Pentagon, and the State Department.

The Secretary General stressed that the United States is simultaneously working on several global fronts - in the Western Hemisphere, the Indo-Pacific region, and Europe, so the highest officials cannot always be present in person. At the same time, he positively assessed the participation of Elbridge Colby, calling him a key figure in shaping US defense policy and an important partner for the Alliance.

Rutte also responded to concerns about the US position on the role of Europe and Ukraine. He emphasized that over the past year, European NATO countries have made significant progress, particularly in response to the Russian threat, and not just due to pressure from Washington.

According to him, Europe is actively building up its own defense-industrial base. At the same time, support for Ukraine continues, including through the supply of critically important weapons that the US continues to produce, but which are increasingly financed by European allies and partners.

As examples of Europe's strengthening role, the Secretary General cited the deployment of a German brigade in Lithuania, as well as the redistribution of command positions in the NATO structure, where European allies are taking on more responsibility for real planning and conduct of hostilities, while the US maintains a powerful nuclear and conventional presence.

Rutte concluded that this is exactly the approach the United States expected - a stronger Europe, capable of investing more in its own security, while remaining part of a single transatlantic defense space.

Recall

On February 12, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov will take part in a meeting of NATO defense ministers. Military support for Ukraine and strengthening collective security in Europe will be discussed.