NATO Secretary General and leaders of five countries to participate in Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as the leaders of Latvia, Finland, the Netherlands, and Croatia, will participate in the traditional Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum this year, organizers announced on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos will be held on January 22, starting at 8:30 AM Kyiv time.

"The discussion will focus on how to end the war and overcome the challenges facing Ukraine, Europe, and the Western world," the organizers said.

The participants of the Ukrainian Breakfast discussion will be: Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General; Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of the Republic of Latvia; Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland; Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia.

Fareed Zakaria, CNN host and author, will moderate the discussion.

Reference

The Ukrainian Breakfast (Lunch) in Davos has been held annually since 2005 with the aim of putting Ukraine on the international agenda and uniting Ukrainian and international leaders.