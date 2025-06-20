"Mom, it's me!": first conversations and new footage of Ukrainian defenders released from captivity

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, and representatives of various state structures shared new footage of defenders released today from Russian captivity during another exchange, writes UNN.

Details

The President shared new footage with the liberated warriors and the caption: "Home."

Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange

The Head of the Defence Intelligence Budanov reported that "the work of returning our heroes continues" and showed a video of the exchange.

Videos with the first words and phone calls of Ukrainian defenders were also posted online.

"I hug you and kiss you tightly!" The first phone calls, the first conversations - these are sunbeams for the defenders and their relatives! - Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets signed this video.

"Mom, it's me!" - says the liberated defender in another video.

Prisoner exchange: all defenders released today have injuries or severe medical diagnoses

"Another stage of exchange. Another return. Another confirmation: Ukraine does not abandon its own. (...) This is part of the agreements reached in Istanbul. And this is part of the systematic work that continues daily. (...) We are returning those who need treatment. And we will continue to return all others. Without exceptions. This is the state's duty," said Minister of Defense and head of the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul Rustem Umerov.

The Ministry of Defense and the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also shared footage with the liberated defenders.

"News that the whole country is waiting for. Such long-awaited hugs and calls home," said Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, showing more photos of the released defenders.

The State Border Guard Service and the National Guard also shared footage from today's exchange.

In one of the videos, a soldier liberated from Russian captivity says: "These socks with the inscription "DPSU" are from "Azovstal", they survived everything."