Macron commented on Israeli strikes on Iran: France calls for restraint and de-escalation

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 812 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
11:58 AM • 13483 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
09:49 AM • 37300 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
08:47 AM • 58131 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 83226 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 203729 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 168576 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 83395 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 110661 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 51181 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
5m/s
70%
750mm
Popular news
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 96577 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 81660 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 40247 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 71295 views
Russian rapper Timati has been notified of suspicion - SBU09:19 AM • 55434 views
Publications
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of management12:08 PM • 23668 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 71394 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 81761 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 96667 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 203729 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"02:16 PM • 3380 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 40321 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 52683 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 119232 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 129725 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

Macron commented on Israeli strikes on Iran: France calls for restraint and de-escalation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1162 views

France condemns Iran's nuclear program, reaffirming Israel's right to self-defense. Macron called on the parties to exercise restraint to avoid destabilizing the region.

Macron commented on Israeli strikes on Iran: France calls for restraint and de-escalation

French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken out about the latest events surrounding Israel's strikes on Iran. This was reported by UNN with reference to Macron's statement published on the X network.

Details

Macron stressed that France has repeatedly condemned Iran's nuclear program and has taken all necessary diplomatic measures in response. In this context, he reaffirmed Israel's right to self-defense and ensuring its own security.

In order to avoid destabilizing the entire region, I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint and work to reduce tensions 

– said the President of France.

In the morning after the Israeli airstrikes, Macron convened a meeting of the French National Defense and Security Council. According to him, the state will take all necessary measures to protect its citizens, as well as diplomatic and military missions in the region.

Additionally

According to him, France is ready to cooperate with international partners to reduce escalation in the Middle East. Macron said that he had already held talks with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the King of Jordan, the President of the UAE, the Emir of Qatar, the Chancellor of Germany, the Prime Minister of Great Britain and the President of the United States.

Peace and security for all in the region must remain our common priority 

– stressed the head of the French state.

Reference

Israeli strikes were a response to Iranian nuclear activity, which Tel Aviv considers a direct threat to its security. France is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and an active participant in diplomatic processes in the region.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
United Nations Security Council
Israel
Jordan
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Germany
United Arab Emirates
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9