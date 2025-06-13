Macron commented on Israeli strikes on Iran: France calls for restraint and de-escalation

French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken out about the latest events surrounding Israel's strikes on Iran. This was reported by UNN with reference to Macron's statement published on the X network.

Details

Macron stressed that France has repeatedly condemned Iran's nuclear program and has taken all necessary diplomatic measures in response. In this context, he reaffirmed Israel's right to self-defense and ensuring its own security.

In order to avoid destabilizing the entire region, I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint and work to reduce tensions – said the President of France.

In the morning after the Israeli airstrikes, Macron convened a meeting of the French National Defense and Security Council. According to him, the state will take all necessary measures to protect its citizens, as well as diplomatic and military missions in the region.

Additionally

According to him, France is ready to cooperate with international partners to reduce escalation in the Middle East. Macron said that he had already held talks with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the King of Jordan, the President of the UAE, the Emir of Qatar, the Chancellor of Germany, the Prime Minister of Great Britain and the President of the United States.

Peace and security for all in the region must remain our common priority – stressed the head of the French state.

Reference

Israeli strikes were a response to Iranian nuclear activity, which Tel Aviv considers a direct threat to its security. France is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and an active participant in diplomatic processes in the region.