In October of this year, the weighted average rate on new loans for individuals in Ukraine was 28.9% per annum. The highest rate was recorded in Luhansk Oblast, while the lowest was in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. This is evidenced by data from the National Bank of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Overall, hryvnia loans in October were issued at an average rate of 28.9% per annum. Meanwhile, the rate on loans in foreign currencies was 28%. It should be noted that the weighted average interest rate is an indicator that takes into account not only the size of the rates but also the volumes of loans issued.

The highest weighted average rates on new loans were recorded in Luhansk Oblast—42.2% per annum. In Lviv Oblast, they were 39.5%; in Vinnytsia and Zakarpattia oblasts, 37.1% each; and in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 37%.

The lowest rates were in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast—22.5% per annum. Among the other regions with relatively low figures was Cherkasy Oblast, where loans were issued at an average rate of 35.6%; Khmelnytskyi Oblast—35.8%; Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast—35.9%; and Volyn and Kharkiv oblasts—36% each.

Thus, in most oblasts, rates on loans to households exceeded 35% per annum.

To remind you

From January to August 2026, Ukrainian businesses registered closed corporate bond issues worth approximately UAH 19 billion. This is five times more than during the same period last year. The yields on some of these securities reach 21.5% per annum; however, after taxes are paid, their advantage over deposits and domestic government bonds may be smaller.