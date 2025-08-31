$41.260.00
Lithuania installed "dragon's teeth" on its borders with Russia and Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Lithuania has installed concrete "Dragon's Teeth" barriers at unused border crossings with Russia and Belarus. This is part of the planned measures of the Baltic Defense Line, aimed at restricting the entry of military equipment.

Lithuania installed "dragon's teeth" on its borders with Russia and Belarus

As part of the construction of the Baltic Defense Line, Lithuania has placed concrete barriers on sections of its border with Russia and Belarus. This was reported by the Lithuanian Army, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that "dragon's teeth" have been installed at the unused border crossings of Šumskas, Lavoriškės, Raigardas, Latežeris on the border with Belarus, as well as at the unused Romaniškės crossing on the border with Russia and in some other locations.

The Lithuanian military reported that the placement of "dragon's teeth" is not related to the "West" exercises scheduled to take place in Belarus – these are planned measures within the framework of the Baltic Defense Line project.

This is a small part of a long-term counter-mobility plan that will reduce and limit the ability of military equipment to physically enter Lithuanian territory from Belarus and Russia.

- the post says.

It should be recalled that Lithuania, a NATO member, announced a no-fly zone near the capital Vilnius along the border with Belarus due to the threat from drones. This will allow the armed forces to respond to airspace violations.

Earlier it was reported that Lithuania is moving towards creating an echeloned defense line with anti-tank ditches and fortifications. The project, worth 1.1 billion euros, is integrated with the defense lines of Latvia and Estonia.

In addition, Latvia, Finland, and Lithuania banned or restricted the purchase of real estate by Russian citizens for national security reasons. Estonia, Norway, and the state of Texas are also considering similar measures.

Vita Zelenetska

