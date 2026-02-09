$43.050.09
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 12324 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 19143 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 36330 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 38400 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 35637 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 35055 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 25948 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17629 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13205 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Lavrov sees no "bright future" for economic ties with US - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia remains open to cooperation with the United States, but does not hope for a restoration of economic ties. He noted that the United States seeks economic dominance.

Lavrov sees no "bright future" for economic ties with US - Reuters

Russia remains open to cooperation with the United States but does not expect a restoration of economic ties, despite Washington's ongoing efforts to end the war in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview published on Monday. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

In a conversation with Russian media outlet TV BRICS, Lavrov noted what he called the declared goal of the United States: "economic dominance."

"We also do not see a bright future in the economic sphere," Lavrov said.

Russian officials, including representative Kirill Dmitriev, had previously spoken about the prospects for a significant restoration of economic relations with the United States as part of any future peace settlement in Ukraine.

US developed new sanctions against Russia, but there are no signs of implementation - Bloomberg04.02.26, 12:47 • 3552 views

The publication notes that although President Donald Trump also advocated for renewed economic cooperation with Moscow and hosted his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the US after returning to the White House, he imposed additional harsh sanctions against Russia's vital energy sector.

Lavrov also mentioned Trump's hostility towards the BRICS bloc, which includes Russia, China, India, Brazil, and other major developing economies.

"The Americans themselves are creating artificial obstacles on this path (to integration into BRICS – ed.)," he said.

"We are simply forced to look for additional, protected ways to develop our financial, economic, logistical, and other projects with BRICS countries."

Lavrov spoke about the possibility of a Russian attack on Europe08.02.26, 21:43 • 8216 views

Olga Rozgon

Politics
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vladimir Putin
BRICS
Reuters
Brazil
Donald Trump
India
China
United States
Ukraine