Lavrov sees no "bright future" for economic ties with US - Reuters

Russia remains open to cooperation with the United States but does not expect a restoration of economic ties, despite Washington's ongoing efforts to end the war in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview published on Monday. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

In a conversation with Russian media outlet TV BRICS, Lavrov noted what he called the declared goal of the United States: "economic dominance."

"We also do not see a bright future in the economic sphere," Lavrov said.

Russian officials, including representative Kirill Dmitriev, had previously spoken about the prospects for a significant restoration of economic relations with the United States as part of any future peace settlement in Ukraine.

The publication notes that although President Donald Trump also advocated for renewed economic cooperation with Moscow and hosted his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the US after returning to the White House, he imposed additional harsh sanctions against Russia's vital energy sector.

Lavrov also mentioned Trump's hostility towards the BRICS bloc, which includes Russia, China, India, Brazil, and other major developing economies.

"The Americans themselves are creating artificial obstacles on this path (to integration into BRICS – ed.)," he said.

"We are simply forced to look for additional, protected ways to develop our financial, economic, logistical, and other projects with BRICS countries."

