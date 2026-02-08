Lavrov spoke about the possibility of a Russian attack on Europe
Kyiv • UNN
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claims that Russia is not going to attack Europe. However, in the event of a European attack on Russia, a full-fledged military response will be provided.
Russia is not going to attack Europe, but is ready to give a full military response if necessary. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.
We are not going to attack any Europe, we absolutely do not need it. And if suddenly Europe ... starts attacking Russia, the president said that it will not be a special military operation on our part, it will be a full-fledged military response with all available military means
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began to threaten Europe with war, and also stressed that in the event of war, "a situation can very quickly arise in which we have no one to negotiate with."