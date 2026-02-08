$43.140.00
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
04:39 PM • 10899 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 13277 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 16333 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 16812 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 12841 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 11278 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 23802 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 37747 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 35952 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Lavrov spoke about the possibility of a Russian attack on Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claims that Russia is not going to attack Europe. However, in the event of a European attack on Russia, a full-fledged military response will be provided.

Lavrov spoke about the possibility of a Russian attack on Europe

Russia is not going to attack Europe, but is ready to give a full military response if necessary. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

We are not going to attack any Europe, we absolutely do not need it. And if suddenly Europe ... starts attacking Russia, the president said that it will not be a special military operation on our part, it will be a full-fledged military response with all available military means 

- noted the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Ready right now: Putin started threatening Europe with war02.12.25, 18:38 • 10002 views

Earlier

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began to threaten Europe with war, and also stressed that in the event of war, "a situation can very quickly arise in which we have no one to negotiate with."

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vladimir Putin
Europe