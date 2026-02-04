US developed new sanctions against Russia, but there are no signs of implementation - Bloomberg

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
10:29 AM • 2300 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 3030 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
07:36 AM • 7022 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 23647 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 41284 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 35054 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 35280 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 32701 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 20674 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 28740 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
3.4m/s
69%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Odesa: school, kindergarten, and residential buildings damagedPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 AM • 5722 views
Occupiers blow themselves up on their own mines in the Dnipro Delta – ATESH reportFebruary 4, 05:00 AM • 7450 views
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhoto05:46 AM • 20646 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideo06:41 AM • 7112 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISW07:33 AM • 25090 views
Publications
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 41414 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 43320 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 82119 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 90696 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 72245 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Serhiy Lysak
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
White House
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 18489 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 18787 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 21853 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 28683 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 39146 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
The Diplomat

US developed new sanctions against Russia, but there are no signs of implementation - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

The United States has prepared additional sanctions against Russia, but their implementation is not yet observed. Europe has also developed a new package of sanctions for the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion.

US developed new sanctions against Russia, but there are no signs of implementation - Bloomberg

The United States has prepared additional sanctions against Russia, but there are no signs of their implementation yet, Bloomberg reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

Europe has developed another package of sanctions for the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion in 2022, which will take place later this month.

EU considers ban on Russian copper and platinum in new sanctions package - Bloomberg02.02.26, 17:16 • 3852 views

It is also stepping up action against Russia's "shadow fleet," but, according to European officials, "these measures are more like a slow blow than fighting fire with fire."

"The US has prepared additional sanctions against Russia, but there are no signs of their implementation," sources said.

Sanctions bill against Russia gets Trump's support, but needs to be considered in US Congress - Fox News19.01.26, 19:13 • 5507 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
United States