US developed new sanctions against Russia, but there are no signs of implementation - Bloomberg

The United States has prepared additional sanctions against Russia, but there are no signs of their implementation yet, Bloomberg reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

Europe has developed another package of sanctions for the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion in 2022, which will take place later this month.

EU considers ban on Russian copper and platinum in new sanctions package - Bloomberg

It is also stepping up action against Russia's "shadow fleet," but, according to European officials, "these measures are more like a slow blow than fighting fire with fire."

"The US has prepared additional sanctions against Russia, but there are no signs of their implementation," sources said.

Sanctions bill against Russia gets Trump's support, but needs to be considered in US Congress - Fox News