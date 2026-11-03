Kyiv was protected by a special "dome" against jet-powered "Shaheds" – Flash

In Kyiv, a special protective "dome" was created to counter remotely controlled jet-powered "Shaheds." The large-scale operation forced Russian forces to temporarily suspend their attacks and seek new technical solutions. This was reported by Ukrainian presidential adviser Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, leading Ukrainian manufacturers of electronic warfare (EW) equipment were involved in creating the protection system. The companies manufactured and installed the necessary equipment around the clock.

The project was implemented by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Security and Defense Council, the Office of the President, and other units of the Ukrainian military.

How Russia responded to the new protection system

Beskrestnov noted that the operation was under the constant control of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This operation forced the enemy to pause, modernize the "Shaheds," and seek other solutions the presidential adviser emphasized.

At the same time, Beskrestnov did not disclose the technical characteristics of the protective "dome," the principles of its operation, or the specific results of its deployment.

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