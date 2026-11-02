The Russian "Filin" missile, which has begun to be used against Ukraine, has significant limitations: what is known about its threat

The Russian Filin cruise missile, which the occupiers began using on a limited basis against Ukraine in the summer of 2026, has significant technical limitations. In particular, it cannot simultaneously provide the stated range of 1,200 km and a maximum speed of 800 km/h. Defense Express reports this, citing its own calculations and data from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.

Details

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the missile was developed by the Russian company NPO Molniya. It is 3.5 m long, has a wingspan of 3 m, and its warhead weighs either 50 or 100 kg, depending on the modification.

The Filin is launched from a ground-based installation using a solid-fuel booster. The missile can fly at extremely low altitudes or climb to 6 km.

What makes the missile dangerous and what are its limitations

The Filin’s ability to fly at extremely low altitudes poses a potential threat, as this may complicate its timely detection by air defense systems.

At the same time, the characteristics stated by Russia raise doubts among analysts. According to Defense Express’s calculations, the missile’s most efficient flight speed is approximately 420 km/h.

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The Filin is equipped with a compact Reynolds R500 turbojet engine, whose maximum thrust near the ground is approximately 50 kgf and decreases to about 32.5 kgf at an altitude of 5 km.

Experts believe that the stated speed of 800 km/h and range of 1,200 km can be achieved only under different flight conditions and warhead configurations.

Thus, maximum speed does not mean that the missile is capable of maintaining it throughout its entire route. The actual range depends on the flight altitude, the warhead’s weight, and the amount of fuel.

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