$45.5350.68
ukenru
05:50 AM • 3256 views
Russia lost a record 2,500 troops in one day, one every 35 seconds – General Staff
05:21 AM • 8718 views
Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine’s regions: where the enemy struck and the aftermath of the attacksPhotoVideo
03:17 AM • 15078 views
The Russian "Filin" missile, which has begun to be used against Ukraine, has significant limitations: what is known about its threat
02:16 AM • 14186 views
Russia suffered a record loss of 54,400 troops in October but failed to achieve its objectives — Sybiha
01:17 AM • 14682 views
What Ukraine can use to replace the scarce Patriot missiles as early as this winter: experts name possible options
12:14 AM • 14659 views
After fake alerts in Ukraine, someone hacked Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry app and announced the threat of a nuclear strike against the Russian Federation – ATESHPhoto
November 1, 11:37 PM • 13360 views
In Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, gasoline sales have been limited to 40 liters following a strike on an oil refinery
November 1, 10:38 PM • 13132 views
Finland will seek a ban on Russian athletes entering the EU over the war against Ukraine
November 1, 09:31 PM • 15336 views
Kyiv authorities refuted the radiation threat and urged residents to rely on "Kyiv Digital" and the street-based public alert system
November 1, 08:56 PM • 19220 views
Kyiv residents received notifications about a nuclear and chemical threat due to a possible hacker attack on the “Air Raid Alert” app
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
2m/s
93%
759mm
Popular news
Ghosts, mysterious figures, and eerie sounds: Hollywood stars share their paranormal encounters on HalloweenNovember 1, 08:39 PM • 13545 views
Five horror films that will make you shudder with fearVideoNovember 1, 09:44 PM • 12146 views
In Bulgaria, an opponent of aid to Ukraine is winning the presidential election – exit pollsNovember 1, 09:58 PM • 12504 views
"Take up your sabers, come on, brothers!": Ukrainians exploded with memes after fake alerts about a nuclear threat and street fightingPhotoNovember 1, 10:06 PM • 13342 views
Famous fitness blogger Liam Fitzgerald died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 29November 1, 11:05 PM • 12024 views
Publications
How to properly prune currants in autumn: five steps for a healthy bush and a good harvestNovember 1, 01:07 PM • 37221 views
Astrological forecast for November 2–8, 2026: high-profile statements by world leaders, diplomatic opportunities, and tense days for Ukraine
Exclusive
November 1, 10:55 AM • 43183 views
We hope to get through the winter without critical situations — the Ministry of Infrastructure explained how the Kyiv region has been preparedPhotoOctober 31, 12:00 PM • 56875 views
Top 10 plants that protect homes from negativity and misfortuneOctober 31, 09:59 AM • 57324 views
All seven finalists for the 2027 Car of the Year turned out to be electric carsPhotoOctober 30, 05:27 PM • 75609 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Robert Pattinson
Robert De Niro
Marco Rubio
Mark Carney
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Oleshky
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum appeared at Halloween without her husband and explained his unexpected absence05:46 AM • 1054 views
Suki Waterhouse revealed the truth about her secret wedding to Robert Pattinson05:05 AM • 2506 views
Michael Mann, the director of the cult film "Heat," accidentally shot himself at a shooting range in Los Angeles04:05 AM • 3886 views
Scientists reconstructed the face of a person who lived 315,000 years ago: what one of the earliest Homo sapiens looked likePhoto03:05 AM • 4854 views
In Russia, law enforcement detained people in banana and dinosaur costumes during Halloween celebrations02:05 AM • 5618 views
Actual
Film
Gold
Social network
The New York Times
Shahed-136

The Russian "Filin" missile, which has begun to be used against Ukraine, has significant limitations: what is known about its threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15094 views

Russia has been using the "Filin" against Ukraine on a limited basis since the summer of 2026. The missile is dangerous because it flies at extremely low altitudes, but its specifications are contradictory.

The Russian "Filin" missile, which has begun to be used against Ukraine, has significant limitations: what is known about its threat

The Russian Filin cruise missile, which the occupiers began using on a limited basis against Ukraine in the summer of 2026, has significant technical limitations. In particular, it cannot simultaneously provide the stated range of 1,200 km and a maximum speed of 800 km/h. Defense Express reports this, citing its own calculations and data from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.

Details

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the missile was developed by the Russian company NPO Molniya. It is 3.5 m long, has a wingspan of 3 m, and its warhead weighs either 50 or 100 kg, depending on the modification.

The Filin is launched from a ground-based installation using a solid-fuel booster. The missile can fly at extremely low altitudes or climb to 6 km.

What makes the missile dangerous and what are its limitations

The Filin’s ability to fly at extremely low altitudes poses a potential threat, as this may complicate its timely detection by air defense systems.

At the same time, the characteristics stated by Russia raise doubts among analysts. According to Defense Express’s calculations, the missile’s most efficient flight speed is approximately 420 km/h.

Capable of flying up to 1,200 km: The HUR published data on the new Russian "Filin" missile22.10.26, 12:32 • 4806 views

The Filin is equipped with a compact Reynolds R500 turbojet engine, whose maximum thrust near the ground is approximately 50 kgf and decreases to about 32.5 kgf at an altitude of 5 km.

Experts believe that the stated speed of 800 km/h and range of 1,200 km can be achieved only under different flight conditions and warhead configurations.

Thus, maximum speed does not mean that the missile is capable of maintaining it throughout its entire route. The actual range depends on the flight altitude, the warhead’s weight, and the amount of fuel.

Russia's "Filin" spotted in Ukraine again - "Flash" explained why the Russian Federation is betting on cheap cruise missiles22.10.26, 19:26 • 17936 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine