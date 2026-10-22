Capable of flying up to 1,200 km: The HUR published data on the new Russian "Filin" missile

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published an interactive 3D model, components, and electronic component base of the new Russian cruise missile "Filin," which began to be used at the end of the summer this year. This was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate, according to UNN.

Details

Detailed information was published on the War&Sanctions portal. The missile has a fuselage made of composite material (carbon fiber and fiberglass), measuring 3.5 meters in length, with a wingspan of 3 meters. Some elements of the missile were manufactured using 3D-printing technology.

The maximum speed claimed by the enemy is 800 km/h; its range is up to 1,200 km. The missile can travel at extremely low altitudes and at altitudes of up to 6 km. There are versions with 50 kg and 100 kg warheads. It is launched from a ground-based launcher with the help of a solid-propellant booster - the Main Intelligence Directorate said in a post.

The manufacturer of this missile is the joint-stock company "Scientific and Production Association "Molniya." It specializes in scientific research and development in the fields of natural and technical sciences, as well as in the development of aerospace and missile technology. It is also part of the Tactical Missiles Corporation.

The missile's onboard equipment is manufactured by PLAZ LLC, which is also involved in the production of the Harpiya UAV (a modification of the Geran-2 with K, KB, KC, and other series manufactured by JSC IEMZ Kupol). The Filin and Harpiya units have a similar layout and labeling. Guidance to the target is provided by a Chinese-made inertial navigation system and a 16-channel Kometa - the Main Intelligence Directorate noted.

At the same time, the electronic component base of the onboard equipment is similar to that of other Russian missiles and UAVs, but stands out due to the increased share of Chinese components (35 American and 22 Chinese) and the unification of solutions for various units and circuit boards.

We remind you

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine revealed the technical characteristics of the Russian Kinzhal missile and published data on 58 enterprises involved in its production. Twenty-two of them are still not under sanctions imposed by any country in the sanctions coalition.