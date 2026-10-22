Russia's "Filin" spotted in Ukraine again - "Flash" explained why the Russian Federation is betting on cheap cruise missiles

The enemy is betting for the future not on jet-powered “Shaheds,” but on cheap cruise missiles. This was emphasized by Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov, the President’s adviser on the development of technological areas of defense and a specialist in radio technologies, who added that a new “Filin” missile had once again been spotted in Ukraine, UNN reports.

The “Filin” missile. Do you remember that I predicted long ago that our adversary was betting for the future not on jet-powered “Shaheds,” but on cheap cruise missiles? They are faster, more maneuverable, can fly at low altitudes, and carry a larger warhead than the “Shahed.” They do not need drone ports; many of them can be launched from helicopters and UAVs. And most importantly, they can be manufactured using Russian components - “Flash” reported.

According to him, “we already know about the ‘Geran-5,’ ‘Bandarol,’ ‘Dan-T,’ ‘Dan-M,’ S71M, the jet-powered ‘UMPB-5,’ and now a new ‘Filin’ missile has once again been spotted in Ukraine.”

We will add

“Flash” added that the “Filin” can fly up to 1,200 kilometers at a speed of up to 800 km/h. Its warhead weighs approximately as much as those of 1–2 “Shaheds.” Its flight altitude is up to 6 km.

The missile is now being manufactured by another enterprise — JSC “NPO ‘MOLNIYA.’” It is known in connection with the production of KAB guided aerial bombs.

Interestingly, the missile’s jet engine is Russian. It is already used in the S71 and the “Bandarol” - Flash summarized.

Capable of flying up to 1,200 km: The HUR published data on the new Russian "Filin" missile