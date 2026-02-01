$42.850.00
Kyiv returns to temporary schedules from midnight - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Energy workers managed to stabilize the situation in the capital, so Kyiv is returning to temporary outage schedules from midnight. You can check your schedule in the chatbot, on the website, or in the "Kyiv Digital" application.

Kyiv returns to temporary schedules from midnight - DTEK

The capital returns to temporary schedules from midnight, energy workers managed to stabilize the situation, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Energy workers managed to stabilize the situation. From midnight, the capital returns to temporary schedules.

- the message says.

The company added that its schedule can be viewed in the chatbot, on the website or in the "Kyiv Digital" application.

There are strikes, there are no strikes – hundreds of houses in Kyiv are still without heating: Zelenskyy criticized the work of the capital's authorities01.02.26, 19:16 • 2426 views

Recall

On January 31, Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal explained the "blackouts" across Ukraine, stating that a technological disruption with the disconnection of lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused cascading disconnections, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, and power would be restored in the coming hours.

President Zelenskyy reported an emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system due to technological reasons on the lines between the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova. Minister of Energy Shmyhal explained that a technological disruption between Romania, Moldova and Ukraine caused cascading disconnections, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, and power would be restored in the coming hours.

Antonina Tumanova

