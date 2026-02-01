Kyiv returns to temporary schedules from midnight - DTEK

The capital returns to temporary schedules from midnight, energy workers managed to stabilize the situation, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

The company added that its schedule can be viewed in the chatbot, on the website or in the "Kyiv Digital" application.

Recall

On January 31, Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal explained the "blackouts" across Ukraine, stating that a technological disruption with the disconnection of lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused cascading disconnections, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, and power would be restored in the coming hours.

