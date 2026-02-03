Kharkiv declares emergency after almost 5-hour Russian attack: what is the situation in the region

In Kharkiv, the situation after the Russian attack, which damaged the thermal power plant and substations, was classified as a local technological emergency. In the region, about 60% of subscribers remain without electricity, the Kharkiv City Council and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Duration of the attack

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that Russian occupiers attacked the Kharkiv region "for almost 5 hours straight." "The enemy used UAVs, guided aerial bombs, ballistic missiles, cluster munitions for the strikes," Syniehubov stated. "Energy infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv and settlements in the region were damaged."

Damage

"As a result of massive shelling of the Kharkiv region and Kharkiv tonight, February 3, critically important facilities of PJSC "Kharkiv TPP-5", as well as the "Kharkiv" and "Zalyutyne" substations, were damaged," said Mayor Ihor Terekhov at a meeting of the city commission for technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations.

According to the city council, some equipment at these facilities suffered serious damage. As a result, heat supply to 929 facilities, 853 of which are residential buildings, was stopped. "Almost 105,000 subscribers were left without heat," the report says.

Emergency situation

"The absence of heating and the disruption of stable operation of life support systems in winter poses a real threat to the life and health of people, primarily children, the elderly, and people with limited mobility," the mayor noted.

The CTEB decision classified this accident as a local technological emergency. - reported the city council.

What about the light

"As a result of the attack, about 60% of subscribers remain without electricity. Scheduled and emergency power outages are in effect in the region. We are making every effort to ensure that houses without heat supply have electricity so that people can use alternative heating methods," Syniehubov said.

At the same time, the city council noted that in the districts of Kharkiv that were left without heat, "stable electricity supply will be ensured." As Terekhov reported, the city authorities agreed on this with the government, taking into account the significant destruction of critical infrastructure as a result of the night enemy attack.

The mayor noted that this will allow citizens to use heating appliances.

"This is the first such scale of destruction of critical infrastructure in this heating season, but we have also gone through other difficult years when we restarted the heating system eight times. I am grateful to the energy workers and heating engineers who work around the clock to ensure that citizens receive heat. We will fight for every minute of heat and light so that people stay in the city," Terekhov emphasized.

Invincibility and heating points

He reminded that 101 invincibility points are functioning in the city. In addition, tents are being set up in Kharkiv where citizens can drink hot drinks, get food, charge gadgets, etc. Also, JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" plans to equip an invincibility point based on a train so that people can stay there in warmth, the city council reported.

In the region, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, 778 Invincibility Points are operating around the clock. If necessary, people can spend the night at these points, charge gadgets, seek medical help, etc.

"Additionally, we have prepared 354 heating points. 33 mobile heating points have already been deployed – we are installing them in residential areas so that people can quickly get there and receive all the necessary services," Syniehubov noted.

What is the heating situation in Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv and Dnipro: update from the Deputy Prime Minister