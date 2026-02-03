$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
11:49 AM • 3678 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 6314 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
09:22 AM • 14652 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 25984 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 26699 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 26143 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 28166 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 33533 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 42709 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 28671 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kharkiv declares emergency after almost 5-hour Russian attack: what is the situation in the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

In Kharkiv, the situation after damage to the thermal power plant and electrical substations was classified as a local-level man-made emergency. About 60% of subscribers remain without electricity, and 105,000 without heat.

Kharkiv declares emergency after almost 5-hour Russian attack: what is the situation in the region

In Kharkiv, the situation after the Russian attack, which damaged the thermal power plant and substations, was classified as a local technological emergency. In the region, about 60% of subscribers remain without electricity, the Kharkiv City Council and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Duration of the attack

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that Russian occupiers attacked the Kharkiv region "for almost 5 hours straight." "The enemy used UAVs, guided aerial bombs, ballistic missiles, cluster munitions for the strikes," Syniehubov stated. "Energy infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv and settlements in the region were damaged."

Damage

"As a result of massive shelling of the Kharkiv region and Kharkiv tonight, February 3, critically important facilities of PJSC "Kharkiv TPP-5", as well as the "Kharkiv" and "Zalyutyne" substations, were damaged," said Mayor Ihor Terekhov at a meeting of the city commission for technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations.

According to the city council, some equipment at these facilities suffered serious damage. As a result, heat supply to 929 facilities, 853 of which are residential buildings, was stopped. "Almost 105,000 subscribers were left without heat," the report says.

Emergency situation

"The absence of heating and the disruption of stable operation of life support systems in winter poses a real threat to the life and health of people, primarily children, the elderly, and people with limited mobility," the mayor noted.

The CTEB decision classified this accident as a local technological emergency.

- reported the city council.

What about the light

"As a result of the attack, about 60% of subscribers remain without electricity. Scheduled and emergency power outages are in effect in the region. We are making every effort to ensure that houses without heat supply have electricity so that people can use alternative heating methods," Syniehubov said.

At the same time, the city council noted that in the districts of Kharkiv that were left without heat, "stable electricity supply will be ensured." As Terekhov reported, the city authorities agreed on this with the government, taking into account the significant destruction of critical infrastructure as a result of the night enemy attack.

The mayor noted that this will allow citizens to use heating appliances.

"This is the first such scale of destruction of critical infrastructure in this heating season, but we have also gone through other difficult years when we restarted the heating system eight times. I am grateful to the energy workers and heating engineers who work around the clock to ensure that citizens receive heat. We will fight for every minute of heat and light so that people stay in the city," Terekhov emphasized.

Invincibility and heating points

He reminded that 101 invincibility points are functioning in the city. In addition, tents are being set up in Kharkiv where citizens can drink hot drinks, get food, charge gadgets, etc. Also, JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" plans to equip an invincibility point based on a train so that people can stay there in warmth, the city council reported.

In the region, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, 778 Invincibility Points are operating around the clock. If necessary, people can spend the night at these points, charge gadgets, seek medical help, etc.

"Additionally, we have prepared 354 heating points. 33 mobile heating points have already been deployed – we are installing them in residential areas so that people can quickly get there and receive all the necessary services," Syniehubov noted.

What is the heating situation in Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv and Dnipro: update from the Deputy Prime Minister03.02.26, 14:19 • 1016 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
