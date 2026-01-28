Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with China

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has begun a three-day official visit to China, aiming to bring bilateral relations out of an "ice age" and open up new opportunities for British exports. This is the first visit by a British head of government to the PRC in eight years, taking place against the backdrop of escalating trade disputes between Beijing and Washington. This is reported by Independent, writes UNN.

Starmer arrived in the Chinese capital at the head of a large delegation, which included more than 50 executives from leading corporations (including HSBC, Rolls-Royce, and GSK), as well as cultural and sports figures. The main goal of the trip is to sign a number of memorandums on investments in the automotive industry and the financial sector, which should stimulate the growth of the British economy.

For years, our approach to China has been inconsistent – with hot and cold periods, from a Golden Age to an Ice Age. But whether we like it or not, China matters to the UK – Starmer said before the start of the meetings.

He emphasized that he seeks stable and strategic relations that serve national interests and will bring real money into the pockets of Britons.

Diplomatic balance and complex issues

Despite the emphasis on the economy, the Prime Minister is under significant pressure from the British Parliament and human rights activists. The opposition and some Labour members demand a tough stance on the release of British citizen Jimmy Lai, convicted in Hong Kong, as well as a discussion of the rights of the Uyghur minority. The visit also takes place amid tensions with the US: President Donald Trump previously threatened tariffs on countries that conclude separate agreements with China.

This does not mean turning a blind eye to the challenges they pose, but engaging even where we disagree. This is what our allies do, and what I will do: work for the public good, put more money in their pockets, and ensure their safety through pragmatic, consistent cooperation abroad – the Prime Minister emphasized.

On Thursday, January 29, his key meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled, where Starmer will try to prove that Britain will not have to choose between Washington and Beijing.

