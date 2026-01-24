Photo: Reuters

Beijing's presence at this year's World Economic Forum was marked by emphasized restraint, a stark contrast to Washington's aggressive rhetoric. While the Trump administration engages in disputes with Europe, China demonstrates its readiness to become a "predictable partner" for the EU, seeking to attract new Western investments. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

Instead of loud statements, Beijing chose a strategy of patiently observing global chaos. Vice Premier He Lifeng emphasized in his speech that China is ready to buy more foreign goods and does not seek trade dominance.

China's economy grew by 5% in 2025 despite Trump's trade war

In closed meetings with bankers, the Chinese delegation conveyed a simple message of openness to business, hoping to benefit from the cooling relations between the US and the European Union.

Rapprochement with Europe and new partners

European leaders are increasingly viewing China as an alternative to the unstable course of the United States. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called on the EU to more actively seek Chinese investments, and Great Britain is preparing for a revival of the "golden era" dialogue during Keir Starmer's upcoming visit. Finland is taking similar steps, planning a business mission to Beijing, which underscores Western countries' desire to reduce dependence on Washington through new Eastern alliances.

China's Vice Premier stated in Davos that the world cannot return to the "law of the jungle"