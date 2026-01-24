China chose a wait-and-see and restrained approach in Davos amid US conflicts – Reuters

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
12:59 AM • 2536 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
11:44 PM • 14950 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
08:34 PM • 16787 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 16343 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 16756 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 28894 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 25571 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 18205 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 25261 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 54853 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The first rounds of the meeting of the trilateral working group of Ukraine, the USA, and the Russian Federation will be held in a maximally closed format - Russian mediaJanuary 23, 04:28 PM • 2986 views
In Kyiv, another 1,200 high-rise buildings remain without heating - KlitschkoJanuary 23, 04:36 PM • 4876 views
Teachers are illegally forced to be on duty in shelters and invincibility points - educational ombudswomanJanuary 23, 05:02 PM • 12116 views
General Hrynkevych is in the UAE for negotiations between Ukraine and RussiaJanuary 23, 05:10 PM • 3246 views
Taiwan calls on Ukraine to apologize for years of military support to China12:22 AM • 8958 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 28894 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 54853 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 76973 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 72622 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 74662 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Abu Dhabi
Afghanistan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 23473 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 22914 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 38110 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 53383 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 47836 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

China chose a wait-and-see and restrained approach in Davos amid US conflicts – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Beijing demonstrated restraint at the World Economic Forum, contrasting with Washington's aggressive rhetoric. China aims to become a predictable partner for the EU, attracting Western investment and benefiting from the cooling relations between the US and the European Union.

China chose a wait-and-see and restrained approach in Davos amid US conflicts – Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Beijing's presence at this year's World Economic Forum was marked by emphasized restraint, a stark contrast to Washington's aggressive rhetoric. While the Trump administration engages in disputes with Europe, China demonstrates its readiness to become a "predictable partner" for the EU, seeking to attract new Western investments. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

Instead of loud statements, Beijing chose a strategy of patiently observing global chaos. Vice Premier He Lifeng emphasized in his speech that China is ready to buy more foreign goods and does not seek trade dominance.

China's economy grew by 5% in 2025 despite Trump's trade war19.01.26, 14:54 • 3117 views

In closed meetings with bankers, the Chinese delegation conveyed a simple message of openness to business, hoping to benefit from the cooling relations between the US and the European Union.

Rapprochement with Europe and new partners

European leaders are increasingly viewing China as an alternative to the unstable course of the United States. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called on the EU to more actively seek Chinese investments, and Great Britain is preparing for a revival of the "golden era" dialogue during Keir Starmer's upcoming visit. Finland is taking similar steps, planning a business mission to Beijing, which underscores Western countries' desire to reduce dependence on Washington through new Eastern alliances. 

China's Vice Premier stated in Davos that the world cannot return to the "law of the jungle"20.01.26, 18:32 • 3574 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Mark Carney
Keir Starmer
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
European Union
Finland
He Lifeng
Canada
Great Britain
China
United States