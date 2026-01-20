China's Vice Premier stated in Davos that the world cannot return to the "law of the jungle"

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Tuesday warned that the world should not return to the "law of the jungle," speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, amid Washington's intensified efforts to seize Greenland, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

"A few selected countries should not have privileges based on their own interests, and the world cannot return to the law of the jungle, where the strong prey on the weak," He said, without naming any country.

As CNN notes, He also stated that the recent trend of global customs and trade wars "has caused serious shocks to the world economy."

He called for acts of solidarity amid rising global tensions.

"Customs and trade wars have no winners," he said, adding that they "fragment the global economy and disrupt the global allocation of resources."

He also praised the role that the annual meeting can play in international relations, saying: "The wisdom of Davos lies in dialogue, and the future of the world depends on cooperation."

"Let us uphold the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, develop the spirit of dialogue, strengthen openness and cooperation," he urged.

