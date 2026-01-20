Von der Leyen "veiledly" criticized Trump's policies, but acknowledged his role in advancing the peace process

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 4362 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 13320 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 12396 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 20531 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 21199 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 21829 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 20783 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17478 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 36945 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 68345 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Popular news
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoJanuary 20, 06:23 AM • 40855 views
Norway’s PM says Trump sent letter tying Nobel prize snub to Greenland ambitionsJanuary 20, 06:33 AM • 4448 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 34260 views
Blogger Volodymyr Petrov dismissed from the National Military Memorial Cemetery10:30 AM • 8682 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic10:57 AM • 18111 views
Publications
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality01:28 PM • 13302 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic10:57 AM • 18443 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 34595 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 68659 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 75080 views
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 1690 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO02:32 PM • 1540 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 33820 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 49515 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 41977 views
The Diplomat

Von der Leyen "veiledly" criticized Trump's policies, but acknowledged his role in advancing the peace process

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

Ursula von der Leyen stated the need for a new form of European independence due to geopolitical upheavals. She emphasized the importance of trade agreements and cooperation with the United States.

Von der Leyen "veiledly" criticized Trump's policies, but acknowledged his role in advancing the peace process

Geopolitical "upheavals" demand "a new form of European independence," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, writes UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

Ursula von der Leyen announced the need to build a "new form of European independence."

In what the publication describes as "a thinly veiled criticism of US President Donald Trump's foreign and trade policies," she stated that independence is necessary as a result of current "geopolitical upheavals" and emphasized the importance of trade agreements with other countries and international alliances.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, she highlighted the recent trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur, a South American trade bloc, which "created the largest free trade area in the world."

"This agreement sends a powerful signal to the world," she said. "That we choose fair trade over tariffs, partnership over isolation. ... That's why we won't stop at Latin America."

After Davos, von der Leyen will visit India, she said, where the EU "is on the verge of a historic trade agreement," although "there is still work to be done."

At the same time, von der Leyen emphasized the need to continue cooperation with the United States in other areas, highlighting the upcoming fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Four years on, Russia shows no signs of weakening. No signs of remorse. No signs of wanting peace. On the contrary, Russia is intensifying its attacks," she said.

"This must be brought to an end. We all want peace for Ukraine. We recognize President Trump's role in advancing the peace process and will work closely with the United States," said von der Leyen.

Sovereignty and territorial integrity of Greenland and Denmark "are not up for discussion" - von der Leyen20.01.26, 16:57 • 668 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Davos
European Commission
Donald Trump
India
European Union
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine