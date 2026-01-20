Von der Leyen "veiledly" criticized Trump's policies, but acknowledged his role in advancing the peace process

Geopolitical "upheavals" demand "a new form of European independence," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, writes UNN with reference to CNN.

Ursula von der Leyen announced the need to build a "new form of European independence."

In what the publication describes as "a thinly veiled criticism of US President Donald Trump's foreign and trade policies," she stated that independence is necessary as a result of current "geopolitical upheavals" and emphasized the importance of trade agreements with other countries and international alliances.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, she highlighted the recent trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur, a South American trade bloc, which "created the largest free trade area in the world."

"This agreement sends a powerful signal to the world," she said. "That we choose fair trade over tariffs, partnership over isolation. ... That's why we won't stop at Latin America."

After Davos, von der Leyen will visit India, she said, where the EU "is on the verge of a historic trade agreement," although "there is still work to be done."

At the same time, von der Leyen emphasized the need to continue cooperation with the United States in other areas, highlighting the upcoming fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Four years on, Russia shows no signs of weakening. No signs of remorse. No signs of wanting peace. On the contrary, Russia is intensifying its attacks," she said.

"This must be brought to an end. We all want peace for Ukraine. We recognize President Trump's role in advancing the peace process and will work closely with the United States," said von der Leyen.

