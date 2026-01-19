China's economy grew by 5% in 2025 despite Trump's trade war

China's GDP grew by 5 percent last year, despite US President Donald Trump's trade war, as surging exports offset weaker domestic economic growth, according to official data, UNN reports with reference to the Financial Times.

The full-year figure, which met Beijing's official target and Bloomberg's average analyst survey, came as fourth-quarter GDP growth slowed to 4.5 percent, the country's National Bureau of Statistics reported.

The fourth-quarter figure met analysts' forecasts but was down from 4.8 percent in the third quarter.

The slowdown in the second half of the year will put pressure on Beijing to add more stimulus measures this year to achieve the expected target of 4.5 to 5 percent GDP growth in 2026, the publication writes.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is expected to chair the annual session of the National People's Congress in early March, where Beijing will unveil economic targets for the coming year.

This year also marks the beginning of China's next five-year plan, and economists expect Beijing and local authorities to make determined efforts for a strong start to growth through stimulus programs.

Fixed asset investment in China in 2025 fell by 3.8% year-on-year, worse than analysts' expectations of a 3.1% decline and in contrast to a 3.2% increase a year earlier.

Retail sales grew by 0.9% year-on-year in December, less than analysts' expectations of 1% growth and 3.7% for the full year.

Real estate investment last year fell by 17.2% compared to analysts' forecasts of 16.5%, as the country's real estate market downturn completed its fourth year with no signs of an end. New construction volume decreased by 20.4% year-on-year.

While domestic economic indicators remained weak, the manufacturing sector was booming. Industrial production grew by 5.2% in December compared to last year, compared to analysts' forecasts of 5%.

China's population declined for the fourth consecutive year in 2025 by 3 million people to 1.405 billion people. The birth rate was the lowest on record – 5.63 births per 1,000 people.

