China's population shrinks for the fourth consecutive year amid record low birth rate

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
07:52 AM • 840 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
07:13 AM • 2742 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 22736 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 44049 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 36225 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 70177 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 102719 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 46739 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 56142 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 59698 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
70-year-old Kharkiv resident died while tubingJanuary 18, 10:30 PM • 11176 views
Protests in Iran: death toll at least 5,000 people - ReutersJanuary 18, 11:03 PM • 5698 views
US secretly collected data on Greenland's military facilities, bypassing Denmark - MediaJanuary 19, 12:46 AM • 4758 views
A mural dedicated to the deceased Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska appeared in New YorkPhoto02:25 AM • 3260 views
EU prepares response to Trump's threats regarding Greenland: tariffs of 93 billion euros - FT03:32 AM • 3910 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 46266 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 84729 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 51274 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 81834 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 110334 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Giorgia Meloni
Mark Rutte
Mark Carney
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Denmark
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - report07:47 AM • 440 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 17458 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 30262 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 27123 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 24968 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Facebook

China's population shrinks for the fourth consecutive year amid record low birth rate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

China's population decreased by 3.39 million in 2025, reaching 1.405 billion, while the birth rate fell to 7.92 million, an all-time low. The death rate rose to 11.31 million, the highest since 1968.

China's population shrinks for the fourth consecutive year amid record low birth rate

China's population declined for the fourth consecutive year in 2025, as the birth rate fell to a record low, official data released on Monday showed, with experts warning of further contraction, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The country's population decreased by 3.39 million to 1.405 billion, a faster decline than in 2024, while the total number of births in 2025 fell to 7.92 million, a 17% decrease from 9.54 million in 2024. The number of deaths rose to 11.31 million from 10.93 million in 2024, according to data from China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's birth rate dropped to 5.63 per 1,000 people.

The 2025 birth rate was "roughly the same level as in 1738, when China's population was only about 150 million," said Yi Fuxian, a demographer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

China's death rate, which was 8.04 per 1,000 people in 2025, was the highest since 1968.

China's population has been shrinking since 2022 and is rapidly aging, complicating Beijing's plan to boost domestic consumption and curb debt.

NBS data showed that the number of people over 60 years old reached about 23% of the total population. By 2035, the number of people over 60 will reach 400 million – roughly equivalent to the combined populations of the United States and Italy – meaning hundreds of millions of people will leave the workforce at a time when pension budgets are already strained. China has already raised the retirement age, and men are now expected to work until 63 instead of 60, and women until 58 instead of 55.

The number of marriages in China decreased by one-fifth in 2024, the largest drop on record, with over 6.1 million couples registering marriages, compared to 7.68 million in 2023.

Marriages are usually a leading indicator of birth rates in China.

Demographers say that a decision made in May 2025 to allow couples to marry anywhere in the country, rather than just in their place of residence, is likely to lead to a temporary increase in birth rates.

The number of marriages increased by 22.5% year-on-year to 1.61 million in the third quarter of 2025, putting China on track to halt a nearly decade-long annual decline in marriages. Full data for 2025 will be released later this year.

Authorities are also trying to promote "positive views on marriage and childbearing" in an attempt to reverse the impact of the one-child policy, which was in effect from 1980 to 2015 and helped combat poverty but changed Chinese families and society.

Population movement has exacerbated the demographic problem, as a large number of people move from rural farms to cities, where it is more expensive to have children.

Data shows that China's urbanization rate in 2025 was 68%, compared to approximately 43% in 2005.

Policymakers have made population planning a key part of the country's economic strategy, and this year Beijing will face total potential costs of about 180 billion yuan (US$25.8 billion) to stimulate birth rates, according to Reuters estimates.

Key expenditures include a national child subsidy, first introduced last year, and a commitment that women will have "no out-of-pocket expenses" throughout their pregnancy in 2026, with all medical expenses, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), being fully reimbursed by the national health insurance fund.

China has one of the lowest birth rates in the world – about 1 birth per woman, significantly below the replacement rate of 2.1. Other East Asian countries, including Taiwan, South Korea, and Singapore, have similarly low birth rates – about 1.1 births per woman.

The number of women of reproductive age in China, defined by the UN as women aged 15 to 49, will decrease by more than two-thirds to less than 100 million by the end of the century.

Xi Jinping intensifies purges in China: almost a million officials punished in a year18.01.26, 07:23 • 7854 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Village
State budget
Retirement age
Marriage
United Nations
Singapore
Taiwan
South Korea
Italy
China
United States