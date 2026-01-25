$43.170.00
Starmer and Trump discussed the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump held talks, discussing the war in Ukraine and security in the Arctic. The leaders agreed on the need for a lasting ceasefire and support for Ukraine.

Starmer and Trump discussed the war in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump held a conversation during which, among other things, the war in Ukraine was discussed. This was reported on the British government's website, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that as Ukraine approaches the fourth year of war since Russia's full-scale invasion, the leaders agreed on the need to make progress towards a sustainable ceasefire.

While diplomatic efforts continue, the Prime Minister reiterated that international partners must continue to support Ukraine in its defense against Putin's barbaric attacks.

- the statement reads.

It is indicated that the leaders also discussed the need to strengthen security in the Arctic - in particular, Starmer stated that this is an absolute priority for his government.

In addition, the leaders discussed the importance of the relationship between Great Britain and the United States, which "continues to stand the test of time."

Recall

In December, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held talks with US President Donald Trump, focusing on finding ways for a "just and lasting cessation" of the war in Ukraine. The meeting took place against the backdrop of intense diplomatic activity by the Trump administration in Florida, where American representatives were simultaneously in contact with Russian, Ukrainian, and European officials.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
