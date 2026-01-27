Zelenskyy and Starmer discussed energy support for Ukraine and further diplomatic steps

$43.130.01
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
04:28 PM • 4540 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 7008 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 15128 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 14057 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 28354 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 19818 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 15870 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 27294 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 26665 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreementJanuary 27, 08:03 AM • 23293 views
Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian liesPhotoJanuary 27, 09:41 AM • 26080 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 28369 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 14159 views
When and how to submit meter readings02:54 PM • 11660 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 15103 views
When and how to submit meter readings02:54 PM • 11872 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 28338 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 28645 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget itJanuary 27, 11:34 AM • 27289 views
UNN Lite
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict05:26 PM • 944 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 6284 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 14358 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 29075 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 28207 views
The Diplomat

Zelenskyy and Starmer discussed energy support for Ukraine and further diplomatic steps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keir Starmer discussed energy support for Ukraine and strengthening air defense. The leaders emphasized the need to increase pressure on Russia and unite international efforts to end the war.

Zelenskyy and Starmer discussed energy support for Ukraine and further diplomatic steps

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This is stated on the website of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During the conversation, the head of state thanked the British Prime Minister for his condolences in connection with Russian strikes on civilian and energy facilities. Zelenskyy emphasized that Great Britain supports Ukraine not only in words but also with concrete packages of energy assistance.

We appreciate the decisions already made and hope that our discussions on strengthening air defense will also yield results.

- the President noted.

The parties paid special attention to diplomatic work. Zelenskyy reported that the meetings in the United Arab Emirates were constructive, and the dialogue will continue this week.

The President emphasized that Ukraine seeks to end the war as soon as possible and is ready to work around the clock to achieve a dignified peace. At the same time, according to him, Russia must also show the same readiness.

Not attacks on Ukrainian energy and attempts to leave people without light and heat, but real steps to stop the bloodshed.

- the Head of State emphasized.

The leaders also agreed on the need to increase pressure on Russia and unite international efforts to end the war. It was noted that China could also play an important role in this process.

Add

President Zelenskyy announced signals from Europe regarding their readiness to pressure the aggressor. He emphasized the importance of pressuring Russia's tanker fleet to reduce the aggressor's revenues.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

