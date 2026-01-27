Zelenskyy and Starmer discussed energy support for Ukraine and further diplomatic steps

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This is stated on the website of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

During the conversation, the head of state thanked the British Prime Minister for his condolences in connection with Russian strikes on civilian and energy facilities. Zelenskyy emphasized that Great Britain supports Ukraine not only in words but also with concrete packages of energy assistance.

We appreciate the decisions already made and hope that our discussions on strengthening air defense will also yield results. - the President noted.

The parties paid special attention to diplomatic work. Zelenskyy reported that the meetings in the United Arab Emirates were constructive, and the dialogue will continue this week.

The President emphasized that Ukraine seeks to end the war as soon as possible and is ready to work around the clock to achieve a dignified peace. At the same time, according to him, Russia must also show the same readiness.

Not attacks on Ukrainian energy and attempts to leave people without light and heat, but real steps to stop the bloodshed. - the Head of State emphasized.

The leaders also agreed on the need to increase pressure on Russia and unite international efforts to end the war. It was noted that China could also play an important role in this process.

President Zelenskyy announced signals from Europe regarding their readiness to pressure the aggressor. He emphasized the importance of pressuring Russia's tanker fleet to reduce the aggressor's revenues.