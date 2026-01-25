ISW: Russia is trying to split Ukraine's energy grid in half and create "energy islands"

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
January 24, 06:16 PM • 14378 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 29160 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 26438 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 35704 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 35518 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 46961 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 43856 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 35137 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 29420 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 70357 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.1m/s
86%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv on January 24: police neutralized a half-ton warhead of an Iskander-M missilePhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:15 PM • 10661 views
Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin may take place soon - AxiosJanuary 24, 10:28 PM • 6562 views
Attack on Kyiv region: the OVA reported on the consequences of enemy strikesJanuary 25, 12:06 AM • 7898 views
"Very constructive": Witkoff commented on trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US12:41 AM • 12635 views
ECtHR orders Ukraine to pay compensation to ex-judge Tandyr for detention in pre-trial detention center03:35 AM • 6022 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 70354 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 83875 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 98347 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 92356 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 93361 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 15159 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 15774 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 32614 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 33131 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 46282 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Bild

ISW: Russia is trying to split Ukraine's energy grid in half and create "energy islands"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russia's intensified campaign of long-range strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure aims to split Ukraine's energy grid in half. Russia wants to create "energy islands" cut off from power generation, supply, and transmission systems.

ISW: Russia is trying to split Ukraine's energy grid in half and create "energy islands"

Russia's intensified campaign of long-range strikes targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure during the autumn of 2025 and winter of 2025-2026 has significantly deteriorated the state of Ukraine's power grid, disproportionately affecting the Ukrainian civilian population. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), as reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts suggest that Russia intends to degrade Ukraine's electricity generation capacity and its ability to provide heat to Ukrainians in the midst of winter, particularly by attempting to split Ukraine's energy grid in half and create energy islands, cut off from power generation, supply, and transmission systems.

Russia began to intensify its strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure during the autumn of 2025 and winter of 2025-2026 with the aim of causing large-scale disruptions in the Ukrainian energy system, which ... is an attempt by Russia to degrade Ukraine's energy security and industrial potential, as well as to demoralize the Ukrainian population

- ISW believes.

"Russia must understand that cold will not help win the war": Zelenskyy reacted to the massive attack by the Russian Federation13.01.26, 11:06 • 3567 views

They emphasize that Russia's continued destructive strike campaign against Ukrainian energy infrastructure underscores Ukraine's urgent need for additional air defense systems and ammunition for a comprehensive and all-encompassing air defense system.

Russia's increasingly large strike packages highlight the critical importance of Western aid in strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities, particularly with the use of American Patriot air defense systems, which can effectively counter the threat of Russian ballistic missiles

- analysts note.

They indicate that Ukraine also needs partner support to maintain a diversified air defense system, consisting not only of high-performance Patriot systems, but also of interceptor drones, well-equipped mobile fire groups, and fighter jets.

Recall

As a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine on Saturday, 170 objects were damaged, including residential buildings and infrastructure.

Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO24.01.26, 18:43 • 29161 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineEconomy
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Institute for the Study of War
Ukraine