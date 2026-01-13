"Russia must understand that cold will not help win the war": Zelenskyy reacted to the massive attack by the Russian Federation

$43.260.18
08:22 AM • 2050 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
07:21 AM • 4594 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 20299 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 35941 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 26903 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 27700 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 43972 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 21516 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 22495 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 48848 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 43966 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 42647 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 48844 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 44749 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 49217 views
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Nicolas Maduro
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Venezuela
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
"Russia must understand that cold will not help win the war": Zelenskyy reacted to the massive attack by the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

President Zelenskyy commented on Russia's night attack on Ukraine, the main target of which was energy infrastructure. Four people died as a result of the strike on a postal terminal in Kharkiv Oblast.

"Russia must understand that cold will not help win the war": Zelenskyy reacted to the massive attack by the Russian Federation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack, the main target of which was Ukrainian energy: generation, substations, and a deadly missile strike on a postal terminal in Kharkiv region with no military sense, writes UNN.

Details

"Almost 300 attack drones, most of which were 'Shaheds', 18 ballistic and 7 cruise missiles were launched by Russians against Ukraine tonight. Again, the main target of the strike was our energy infrastructure: generation, substations. Unfortunately, there is a lot of destruction of residential and civilian infrastructure," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions were under attack.

"With no military sense, they hit a postal terminal in Korotych, Kharkiv region, with missiles and killed 4 people. My condolences to their families and friends. The situation in Kyiv region is difficult: several hundred thousand families are currently without electricity," Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, all emergency services are on site, and Invincibility Points have been deployed. "As always, where Russia tries to destroy, Ukrainians support each other, and internal resilience is what is most needed now," he pointed out.

"Every such strike against life is a reminder that support for Ukraine cannot be stopped. Missiles for air defense systems are needed every day, and especially during winter. The world can respond to this Russian terror with new aid packages for Ukraine. We count on accelerating the delivery of what has already been agreed with America and Europe. Russia must understand that cold will not help win the war. Thank you to everyone who helps," Zelenskyy emphasized.

7 out of 25 Russian missiles and 240 out of 293 drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine