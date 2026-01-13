"Russia must understand that cold will not help win the war": Zelenskyy reacted to the massive attack by the Russian Federation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack, the main target of which was Ukrainian energy: generation, substations, and a deadly missile strike on a postal terminal in Kharkiv region with no military sense, writes UNN.

"Almost 300 attack drones, most of which were 'Shaheds', 18 ballistic and 7 cruise missiles were launched by Russians against Ukraine tonight. Again, the main target of the strike was our energy infrastructure: generation, substations. Unfortunately, there is a lot of destruction of residential and civilian infrastructure," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions were under attack.

"With no military sense, they hit a postal terminal in Korotych, Kharkiv region, with missiles and killed 4 people. My condolences to their families and friends. The situation in Kyiv region is difficult: several hundred thousand families are currently without electricity," Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, all emergency services are on site, and Invincibility Points have been deployed. "As always, where Russia tries to destroy, Ukrainians support each other, and internal resilience is what is most needed now," he pointed out.

"Every such strike against life is a reminder that support for Ukraine cannot be stopped. Missiles for air defense systems are needed every day, and especially during winter. The world can respond to this Russian terror with new aid packages for Ukraine. We count on accelerating the delivery of what has already been agreed with America and Europe. Russia must understand that cold will not help win the war. Thank you to everyone who helps," Zelenskyy emphasized.

