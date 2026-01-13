7 out of 25 Russian missiles and 240 out of 293 drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 25 missiles and 293 drones overnight, with 7 missiles and 240 drones shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 13 (from 18:00 on January 12), the enemy attacked with 18 Iskander-M ballistic/S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh regions - Russia, temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, 7 Iskander-K missiles from Kursk and Belgorod regions - Russia, as well as 293 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of attack UAVs from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Kacha - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 200 of them were "Shaheds".

"The enemy launched 'ballistic' strikes from four locations on Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions," the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 247 targets: 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 5 Iskander-K cruise missiles, and 240 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. Hits of ballistic/anti-aircraft missiles and 48 attack UAVs were recorded at 24 locations. - noted the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack, as indicated, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

