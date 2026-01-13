7 out of 25 Russian missiles and 240 out of 293 drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

$43.260.18
January 12, 07:13 PM
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Popular news
Explosions in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked the outskirts of the regional center, a large number of enemy attack UAVs in the region
January 12, 10:33 PM
Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all countries trading with Iran
January 12, 11:04 PM
Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missiles
January 12, 11:25 PM
Strikes on Kharkiv suburbs: death toll rises
January 13, 12:39 AM
Britain will not send troops to Ukraine without security guarantees - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces
02:17 AM
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service
January 12, 10:30 AM
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
January 12, 10:11 AM
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations
January 12, 09:47 AM
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment
January 12, 08:21 AM
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
January 12, 12:45 AM
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
January 11, 11:46 PM
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
January 10, 03:04 PM
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
January 10, 01:08 PM
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
January 8, 08:37 AM
7 out of 25 Russian missiles and 240 out of 293 drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

On the night of January 13, Russia launched 25 missiles and 293 drones at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 7 missiles and 240 drones; hits were recorded.

7 out of 25 Russian missiles and 240 out of 293 drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 25 missiles and 293 drones overnight, with 7 missiles and 240 drones shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 13 (from 18:00 on January 12), the enemy attacked with 18 Iskander-M ballistic/S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh regions - Russia, temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, 7 Iskander-K missiles from Kursk and Belgorod regions - Russia, as well as 293 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of attack UAVs from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Kacha - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 200 of them were "Shaheds".

"The enemy launched 'ballistic' strikes from four locations on Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions," the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 247 targets: 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 5 Iskander-K cruise missiles, and 240 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. Hits of ballistic/anti-aircraft missiles and 48 attack UAVs were recorded at 24 locations.

- noted the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack, as indicated, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Wiping out the enemy: minus 950 soldiers and almost 1000 UAVs per day
13.01.26, 07:30

Julia Shramko

