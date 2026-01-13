Wiping out the enemy: minus 950 soldiers and almost 1000 UAVs per day

On January 12, Russian troops lost 950 soldiers and 933 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.01.26 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1220950 (+950) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 11554 (+3)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23899 (+7)

artillery systems ‒ 36024 (+51)

MLRS ‒ 1600 (+2)

air defense systems ‒ 1270 (0)

aircraft ‒ 434 (0)

helicopters ‒ 347 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 105354 (+933)

cruise missiles ‒ 4155 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 2 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 73887 (+145)

special equipment ‒ 4042 (0)

The data is being updated.

Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has lasted longer than the 1941-1945 war between the Nazi Third Reich and the USSR.

