Wiping out the enemy: minus 950 soldiers and almost 1000 UAVs per day

January 12, 07:13 PM • 15396 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 26876 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
January 12, 05:49 PM • 19877 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
January 12, 04:29 PM • 21237 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
January 12, 02:17 PM • 33233 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 19009 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 20502 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 43019 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
January 12, 08:44 AM • 39237 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 31595 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Popular news
2025 saw the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since 2022 - UNJanuary 12, 08:40 PM • 5808 views
"Possible isolated cases": the CPD commented on information about the "mass closure" of supermarkets in KyivJanuary 12, 09:21 PM • 11707 views
Explosions in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked the outskirts of the regional center, a large number of enemy attack UAVs in the regionJanuary 12, 10:33 PM • 5200 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missilesJanuary 12, 11:25 PM • 8722 views
Strikes on Kharkiv suburbs: death toll rises12:39 AM • 11363 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:17 PM • 33234 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 36554 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 43019 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 39437 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 43961 views
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 34931 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 30499 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 36216 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 38292 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 94370 views
Wiping out the enemy: minus 950 soldiers and almost 1000 UAVs per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

On January 12, Russian troops lost 950 soldiers and 933 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.01.26 amount to 1,220,950 personnel.

Wiping out the enemy: minus 950 soldiers and almost 1000 UAVs per day

On January 12, Russian troops lost 950 soldiers and 933 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.01.26 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1220950 (+950) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11554 (+3)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23899 (+7)
        • artillery systems ‒ 36024 (+51)
          • MLRS ‒ 1600 (+2)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1270 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 434 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 105354 (+933)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4155 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 73887 (+145)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4042 (0)

                              The data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has lasted longer than the 1941-1945 war between the Nazi Third Reich and the USSR.

                              1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

