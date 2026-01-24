$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
04:43 PM • 10 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 11173 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 20353 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 24697 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 41024 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 39720 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 32745 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 28123 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 58204 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 53117 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
12-year-old boy dies in hospital from injuries after shark attack in AustraliaJanuary 24, 06:59 AM • 9658 views
"We cannot delay with air defense, we cannot close our eyes to these strikes": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with over 370 drones and 21 missilesPhotoJanuary 24, 07:16 AM • 4400 views
Ukraine ordered 18 IRIS-T systems from Germany - DWJanuary 24, 08:12 AM • 8384 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 10730 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report11:07 AM • 7358 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 58203 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 73841 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 90633 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 85603 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 86768 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report11:07 AM • 7466 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 10794 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 29535 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 29526 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 43331 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Bild

Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko stated that Ukraine is approaching a humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. The restoration of the energy sector is estimated at 65–70 billion dollars, which will require the construction of a new energy system.

Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Photo: DTEK

After months of Russian missile and drone attacks on critical infrastructure, Ukraine is approaching a humanitarian catastrophe, and any future peace agreement must include an end to energy attacks. This was stated in an interview with Reuters by DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Ukraine has experienced two weeks with temperatures ranging from -15 to -20 degrees Celsius, while Russia has been striking gas transportation, storage, and production facilities. He noted that Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost four years ago, has been conducting an "energy terror" campaign since October 2025, striking power plants and overloading air defense systems.

We are on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe. People get electricity for 3-4 hours, and then have a 10-15-hour break. We have apartment buildings that have not had heating for weeks

- Timchenko stated.

He added that Ukraine is holding on thanks to gas imports, particularly from the United States, as the attacks have forced gas, coal, and hydroelectric power plants to operate below their capacity.

According to him, DTEK has lost 60-70% of its production capacity and suffered hundreds of millions of dollars in losses.

Timchenko also stated that restoring the energy sector would cost $65-70 billion. He referred to World Bank estimates and added that in many cases, completely new assets would have to be involved.

We are talking more about building a new energy system in Ukraine, rather than just reconstruction

- he said.

In addition, Ukraine must accelerate the construction of decentralized generation facilities, including new solar projects, green parks, and storage facilities. This decentralization means that energy assets will be more difficult to hit with drones and missiles, Timchenko said.

We cannot count on signing a peace agreement. We must start preparing today

- he stated, adding that Ukraine must stock up on critical equipment and strengthen air defense.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced the maximum increase in imports and the introduction of new alternative capacities.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
World Bank
Reuters
DTEK
United States
Ukraine