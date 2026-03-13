Iran's threats to "ignite" oil in the region, new strikes and casualties - what is known on the 14th day of the war in the Middle East

$44.160.1950.960.02
ukenru
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 18685 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 48131 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 45183 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 66960 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 36143 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 24370 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 19851 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 23527 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 40328 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 50246 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2m/s
47%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia earns an additional $150 million per day from oil – FTMarch 12, 11:01 PM • 4564 views
Explosions heard in Crimea and Sevastopol, air defense active and internet down - monitorsMarch 12, 11:18 PM • 7506 views
The Sahara Desert in Algeria was covered in snow due to an anomalous drop in temperaturePhotoMarch 12, 11:40 PM • 6308 views
Ukraine to be first to test new Michelangelo air defense dome from LeonardoMarch 12, 11:58 PM • 32704 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM • 6898 views
Publications
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM • 7124 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 66960 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 39628 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 35074 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhotoMarch 12, 11:29 AM • 63659 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Ali Khamenei
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 21442 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 21477 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 19976 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 36072 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 54857 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Financial Times
TikTok

Iran's threats to "ignite" oil in the region, new strikes and casualties - what is known on the 14th day of the war in the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1434 views

On the 14th day of the war, Iran threatens energy infrastructure, and the US lost a plane in Iraq. The number of casualties in the region exceeded 2,000 people.

Iran's threats to "ignite" oil in the region, new strikes and casualties - what is known on the 14th day of the war in the Middle East

As the US-Israel war with Iran enters its second week, economic consequences are escalating with virtually no signs of improvement, as Iran's new supreme leader vows to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed. The death toll is rising: a French soldier was killed in Iraq and two scientists in Lebanon yesterday, and a US Air Force refueling plane was lost over western Iraq. Israel, Iran, and the Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah continued to exchange blows overnight into Friday, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

Here's what's known on day 14:

  • oil prices: on Thursday, the US government issued a new license allowing countries to temporarily purchase certain Russian oil products. This came despite previous US pressure on Russian oil companies as part of an attempt to stop the flow of funds financing Moscow's war in Ukraine;
    • further threats: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that it would "set fire" to the region's oil and gas reserves if an attack was made on Iranian energy infrastructure and ports;
      • strikes on Israel: a new rocket attack was launched on Israel early Friday morning, injuring dozens and damaging buildings in the north of the country. Earlier, Iran announced the launch of another wave of rockets at Israel, and that Hezbollah simultaneously launched an attack from southern Lebanon, according to Iranian state media reports.
        • Tehran and Beirut hit: strong explosions were felt in several areas of Tehran on Friday morning, Iranian state media reported. The Israeli ambassador to the US said the strikes targeted checkpoints associated with Iranian paramilitary forces. Israel also expanded operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon late Thursday, striking southern suburbs of Beirut;
          • regional strikes: Gulf countries repelled new Iranian attacks on Friday morning, with explosions heard in downtown Dubai as air defenses intercepted a projectile. Saudi Arabia also intercepted dozens of drones, and sirens sounded in Bahrain. Oman's Ministry of Defense reported on Friday that two foreigners were killed in a drone incident when it "crashed" in the Al-Ouhi industrial zone in Sohar district.

            Smoke rises over Dubai's financial district after authorities reported a "successful interception"

            • civilian casualties rising: two scientists were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a Lebanese university on Thursday, and three Red Crescent humanitarian workers in Iran were injured in an attack early Friday morning. According to authorities in both countries, about 2,000 people have died in Iran and Lebanon, with dozens more killed in other countries in the region;
              • French troops attacked: one French soldier was killed and several wounded in an attack in Iraqi Kurdistan, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. According to the governor of Erbil, the drone attack targeted a base housing Kurdish forces and international coalition troops. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but an Iran-backed militia in Iraq later threatened to attack French interests in Iraq and the wider region;
                • Trump's statement: US President Donald Trump urged oil tanker crews to "go through the Strait of Hormuz and be brave" in an interview to be aired Friday morning. According to the UK Maritime Agency, at least 16 oil tankers, cargo ships, and other vessels have been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman since the war began two weeks ago;
                  • US plane lost: a US Air Force refueling plane crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, the US military said, adding that the incident "was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire." It was not reported whether any US service members were injured or killed. According to a US official who spoke to CNN, there were at least five crew members on board;
                    • Iranian Supreme Leader's message: Mojtaba Khamenei published his alleged first message as Iran's new supreme leader on Thursday, warning that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed as a "tool of pressure," although Iran's ambassador to the UN said otherwise just hours later.

                      New Iranian leader alive "in some form" - Trump13.03.26, 09:33 • 1718 views

                      Julia Shramko

                      EconomyNews of the World
                      Sanctions
                      Energy
                      Air raid alert
                      War in Ukraine
                      Skirmishes
                      Israel
                      charity
                      United Nations
                      Iraq
                      Lebanon
                      Dubai
                      Donald Trump
                      Tehran
                      Emmanuel Macron
                      Saudi Arabia
                      Bahrain
                      Oman
                      United States
                      Ukraine
                      Iran