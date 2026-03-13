Iran's threats to "ignite" oil in the region, new strikes and casualties - what is known on the 14th day of the war in the Middle East

As the US-Israel war with Iran enters its second week, economic consequences are escalating with virtually no signs of improvement, as Iran's new supreme leader vows to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed. The death toll is rising: a French soldier was killed in Iraq and two scientists in Lebanon yesterday, and a US Air Force refueling plane was lost over western Iraq. Israel, Iran, and the Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah continued to exchange blows overnight into Friday, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

Here's what's known on day 14:

oil prices: on Thursday, the US government issued a new license allowing countries to temporarily purchase certain Russian oil products. This came despite previous US pressure on Russian oil companies as part of an attempt to stop the flow of funds financing Moscow's war in Ukraine;

further threats: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that it would "set fire" to the region's oil and gas reserves if an attack was made on Iranian energy infrastructure and ports;

strikes on Israel: a new rocket attack was launched on Israel early Friday morning, injuring dozens and damaging buildings in the north of the country. Earlier, Iran announced the launch of another wave of rockets at Israel, and that Hezbollah simultaneously launched an attack from southern Lebanon, according to Iranian state media reports.

Tehran and Beirut hit: strong explosions were felt in several areas of Tehran on Friday morning, Iranian state media reported. The Israeli ambassador to the US said the strikes targeted checkpoints associated with Iranian paramilitary forces. Israel also expanded operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon late Thursday, striking southern suburbs of Beirut;

regional strikes: Gulf countries repelled new Iranian attacks on Friday morning, with explosions heard in downtown Dubai as air defenses intercepted a projectile. Saudi Arabia also intercepted dozens of drones, and sirens sounded in Bahrain. Oman's Ministry of Defense reported on Friday that two foreigners were killed in a drone incident when it "crashed" in the Al-Ouhi industrial zone in Sohar district.

Smoke rises over Dubai's financial district after authorities reported a "successful interception"

civilian casualties rising: two scientists were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a Lebanese university on Thursday, and three Red Crescent humanitarian workers in Iran were injured in an attack early Friday morning. According to authorities in both countries, about 2,000 people have died in Iran and Lebanon, with dozens more killed in other countries in the region;

French troops attacked: one French soldier was killed and several wounded in an attack in Iraqi Kurdistan, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. According to the governor of Erbil, the drone attack targeted a base housing Kurdish forces and international coalition troops. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but an Iran-backed militia in Iraq later threatened to attack French interests in Iraq and the wider region;

Trump's statement: US President Donald Trump urged oil tanker crews to "go through the Strait of Hormuz and be brave" in an interview to be aired Friday morning. According to the UK Maritime Agency, at least 16 oil tankers, cargo ships, and other vessels have been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman since the war began two weeks ago;

US plane lost: a US Air Force refueling plane crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, the US military said, adding that the incident "was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire." It was not reported whether any US service members were injured or killed. According to a US official who spoke to CNN, there were at least five crew members on board;

Iranian Supreme Leader's message: Mojtaba Khamenei published his alleged first message as Iran's new supreme leader on Thursday, warning that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed as a "tool of pressure," although Iran's ambassador to the UN said otherwise just hours later.

New Iranian leader alive "in some form" - Trump