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In Ukraine, Russian shelling has caused power outages in eight regions, while more than 600 settlements are without electricity due to bad weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Consumers in eight regions have been left without power due to shelling. Bad weather has left more than 600 settlements without electricity; no restrictions are forecast.

In Ukraine, Russian shelling has caused power outages in eight regions, while more than 600 settlements are without electricity due to bad weather

In Ukraine, Russian strikes on energy infrastructure have caused power outages in several regions. At the same time, more than 600 settlements remain without electricity due to bad weather. The Ministry of Energy reports this, UNN writes.

As a result of hostilities and strikes on energy infrastructure, some consumers in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions were without power as of the morning. Restoration work is ongoing wherever the security situation permits

- the statement said.

At the same time, more than 600 settlements in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions remain without electricity due to bad weather.

The introduction of electricity supply restrictions is not forecast for today. Any possible changes in energy supply will be reported on the official resources of distribution system operators.

Consumers are urged to use electricity sparingly whenever possible from 10:00 to 22:00.

Russia's massive strike caused train delays, with some running more than 6 hours late24.09.26, 10:09 • 1890 views

Olga Rozgon

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