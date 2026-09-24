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Russia's massive strike caused train delays, with some running more than 6 hours late

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Due to Russia's air attack, trains are delayed, including services to Uzhhorod and Przemyśl. The longest delay exceeds 6 hours.

Russia's massive strike caused train delays, with some running more than 6 hours late

Due to a Russian air attack , a number of trains are delayed by several hours. The train "Dnipro-Holovnyi — Uzhhorod" is currently running the most behind schedule — its delay exceeds 6 hours. This was reported by JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" on September 24, UNN writes.

Details

According to the online departure board, the train "Dnipro-Holovnyi - Uzhhorod" is the most delayed — it is currently more than 6 hours behind schedule.

The same situation applies to the train traveling to Poland — the "Zaporizhzhia-Przemyśl" service.

The trains "Dnipro — Truskavets," "Dnipro - Lviv," "Chernivtsi - Kryvyi Rih," and "Rakhiv - Kryvyi Rih" are also delayed by more than 5 hours.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" has not yet specified the reason for the delays. At the same time, train delays in Ukraine are usually related to the security situation.

We remind you

During the night of September 24, Russia launched 282 drones and missiles at Ukraine, including "Zircon" missiles and ballistic missiles. Air defenses destroyed or suppressed 227 targets.

Russia launched massive attack on Odesa region - Romania scrambled F-16s and F-18s, while Moldova closed part of its airspace because of drones24.09.26, 09:05 • 2978 views

Olga Rozgon

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