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In Kyiv, an 18-year-old FSB agent attempted to activate 148 Starlink terminals for the Russian Federation; he faces life imprisonment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

The SBU detained an 18-year-old FSB agent who was preparing to register 148 Starlink terminals for Russia. He was notified of suspicion of high treason.

In Kyiv, an 18-year-old FSB agent attempted to activate 148 Starlink terminals for the Russian Federation; he faces life imprisonment
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

An FSB agent who attempted to activate 148 internet devices for the Russians has been detained in Kyiv. He turned out to be an 18-year-old former student of a college in the capital and faces life imprisonment, UNN reports, citing the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

The counterintelligence unit of the Security Service of Ukraine prevented the registration of one of the largest batches of Starlink satellite stations for the Russian Federation. 

According to available information, the prompt response thwarted the enemy's intention to use the terminals to plan combat operations in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The investigation established that the enemy's assignment was carried out by an 18-year-old former student of a college in the capital, recruited by the FSB.

He came to the attention of the Russian special service after, having trained as an electric welder, he began looking for "quick" earnings in Telegram channels.

In one of the chats, an FSB officer contacted him and offered cooperation in exchange for a promise of "easy" money.

In Kropyvnytskyi, the SBU detained an FSB agent carrying two knives09.09.26, 10:55 • 6613 views

It was established that within several days of his recruitment, the suspect registered 15 Starlinks using the passport details of his relatives and acquaintances.

The agent then prepared "straw" personal data to register another 133 terminals for the Russian special service.

SBU counterintelligence officers exposed the perpetrator, documented his subversive activities, and detained him "red-handed" near a post office, where he planned to activate a new batch of internet stations.

At the same time, the previously registered Starlinks were blocked; the suspect had sent their details via messenger to his handler from the Russian Federation.

During searches of the detainee, several smartphones containing evidence of his work for the enemy were seized.

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine notified him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The SBU detained an FSB agent who was preparing an attack on a UAV manufacturing facility25.09.26, 15:22 • 4253 views

Antonina Tumanova

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