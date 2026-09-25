The SBU detained an FSB agent who was preparing an attack on a UAV manufacturing facility

The SBU military counterintelligence exposed an FSB spotter. He turned out to be a resident of Lviv region recruited by the enemy, who worked at a facility producing unmanned systems for the Defense Forces in western Ukraine. This was reported by the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect was supposed to guide a Russian missile strike against this facility in order to disrupt the uninterrupted supply of strike and reconnaissance UAVs to Ukrainian defenders.

To carry out the intelligence assignment, the suspect tried to "leak" to the FSB the geolocations of the administrative, production and storage premises of the potential "target." The enemy also hoped to obtain from the "mole" information about when the largest number of people would be present at the restricted-access facility. SBU officers exposed the enemy’s plan in advance and detained the agent - the statement says.

During searches conducted after the detention, investigators found and seized a tablet from the suspect, which he had covertly used to receive and transmit intelligence, as well as to communicate with his FSB handler. The investigation established that he had been recruited by the Russian special service through a Telegram channel offering "easy" earnings.

The detainee was notified that he was suspected under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The perpetrator faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

To remind you

The Security Service of Ukraine detained two suspects in the explosion near a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Mykolaiv, Stryi district, Lviv region.