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In Kropyvnytskyi, the SBU detained an FSB agent carrying two knives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The local unemployed man adjusted Russian strikes on infrastructure and filmed facilities for his handler. He was notified of suspicion of high treason.

In Kropyvnytskyi, the SBU detained an FSB agent carrying two knives

In Kropyvnytskyi, law enforcement officers detained a local resident who worked for the FSB and adjusted the targeting of Russian missile attacks on Ukraine. Two hunting knives were seized from him, which he carried in order to fight back if he was exposed. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The counterintelligence department of the Security Service detained another FSB agent in Kropyvnytskyi who directed the Rashists’ missile-and-drone attacks at fuel and energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s central region. During the detention, two hunting knives were seized from the suspect, which he carried in order to resist law enforcement officers if he was exposed. However, SBU officers acted so quickly that the agent did not have time to use the weapons

- the SBU post said.

According to available information, a smartphone was also found on the suspect; he used its camera to record the outer perimeter of a local infrastructure facility against which the Russian Federation was preparing a combined strike in real time.

The investigation established that the adjustment of Russian shelling was carried out by a local unemployed man recruited by the enemy. He came to the FSB’s attention through Telegram channels offering "quick" earnings. On the instructions of the Rashists, the agent traveled around the regional center and nearby areas by taxi or bicycle to film potential "targets" with his phone and report to his handler from the Russian Federation. The enemy was most interested in the coordinates of infrastructure and logistics facilities

- the SBU post said.

Law enforcement officers exposed the agent at the initial stage of his cooperation with the FSB and detained him "red-handed" while he was conducting additional reconnaissance near a facility targeted for an attack by the Rashists.

Investigators from the Security Service notified the suspect that he was charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The suspect is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. Comprehensive measures were carried out by SBU officers in the Kirovohrad region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor’s office

 - the post said.

Details

The SBU detained four FSB agents in Kramatorsk who were transmitting the coordinates of the Defense Forces and the consequences of shelling. They face life imprisonment.

Alla Kiosak

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