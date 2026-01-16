In Kyiv, 100 high-rise buildings remain without heating - mayor

$43.180.08
12:36 PM • 1640 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 2074 views
EU developing new two-tier system to speed up Ukraine's accession, but plan scares European capitals - FT
11:02 AM • 6564 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 9556 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
08:50 AM • 12887 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 21749 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 26676 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 24284 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 34709 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 37703 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Popular news
A series of explosions rocked Ryazan overnight, with a local oil refinery likely being the target of drone attacksVideoJanuary 16, 04:12 AM • 15931 views
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16PhotoJanuary 16, 04:55 AM • 19480 views
ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian SamaraPhotoJanuary 16, 05:20 AM • 16966 views
Tymoshenko arrived at court for pre-trial detention hearing07:17 AM • 17122 views
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequences07:54 AM • 11960 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 28283 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 60426 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 78314 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 87777 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 72043 views
UNN Lite
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM • 3750 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 16609 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 28813 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 50116 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 83643 views
The Diplomat

In Kyiv, 100 high-rise buildings remain without heating - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

About 100 high-rise buildings in Kyiv are still without heating after the massive attack on January 9. Utility workers are repairing the infrastructure around the clock, but the energy supply situation remains difficult.

In Kyiv, 100 high-rise buildings remain without heating - mayor

About 100 multi-story buildings in Kyiv remain without heating after a massive attack on the capital on January 9. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

As of midday today, about 100 multi-story buildings in Kyiv remain without heating (out of 6,000 that had no heat supply after the massive attack on the capital on January 9).

- the mayor reported.

According to him, utility workers continue to repair critical infrastructure damaged by the enemy around the clock.

The situation in Kyiv is particularly difficult - the city authorities have lost time: Zelenskyy on the energy situation15.01.26, 15:40 • 5930 views

The situation with energy supply, on which the provision of utility services depends, remains very difficult. Kyiv continues to live according to emergency power outage schedules. Energy workers also continue to work to stabilize the situation, the mayor of Kyiv noted.

Let's add

In turn, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that 24 high-power electric generators have been connected on the left bank of Kyiv for residential areas. As of now, 17 transformer substations have been powered thanks to them.

50 mobile kitchens with hot food to be deployed in Kyiv - Svyrydenko16.01.26, 14:18 • 848 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv