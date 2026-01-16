In Kyiv, 100 high-rise buildings remain without heating - mayor

About 100 multi-story buildings in Kyiv remain without heating after a massive attack on the capital on January 9. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

As of midday today, about 100 multi-story buildings in Kyiv remain without heating (out of 6,000 that had no heat supply after the massive attack on the capital on January 9). - the mayor reported.

According to him, utility workers continue to repair critical infrastructure damaged by the enemy around the clock.

The situation with energy supply, on which the provision of utility services depends, remains very difficult. Kyiv continues to live according to emergency power outage schedules. Energy workers also continue to work to stabilize the situation, the mayor of Kyiv noted.

In turn, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that 24 high-power electric generators have been connected on the left bank of Kyiv for residential areas. As of now, 17 transformer substations have been powered thanks to them.

