50 mobile kitchens with hot food to be deployed in Kyiv - Svyrydenko

The State Emergency Service is deploying new Invincibility Points across the country. Additional tents are also being deployed in the capital; currently, there are over 1300 of them operating in Kyiv. Starting today, 50 mobile kitchens with hot food will begin operating in areas where the situation remains difficult. - Svyrydenko reported.

In addition, according to her, in areas with an emergency situation in electricity, a relaxation of the curfew is allowed. This means that it is possible to be on the streets and in public places near Invincibility and heating points, as well as to travel to them by private transport. The territory with relaxations is determined by the TEB and NS commission.

