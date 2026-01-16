50 mobile kitchens with hot food to be deployed in Kyiv - Svyrydenko

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
11:02 AM • 4276 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 6850 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
08:50 AM • 11484 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 19862 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 25014 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 23685 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 34218 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 37435 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 77040 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 86586 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A series of explosions rocked Ryazan overnight, with a local oil refinery likely being the target of drone attacksVideoJanuary 16, 04:12 AM • 14994 views
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16PhotoJanuary 16, 04:55 AM • 18413 views
ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian SamaraPhotoJanuary 16, 05:20 AM • 15948 views
Tymoshenko arrived at court for pre-trial detention hearing07:17 AM • 15147 views
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequences07:54 AM • 11022 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 27100 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 59250 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 77033 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 86579 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 71030 views
Actual people
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Tymoshenko
Donald Trump
Petr Pavel
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Czech Republic
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM • 2872 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 16125 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 28352 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 49698 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 83232 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Diplomat

50 mobile kitchens with hot food to be deployed in Kyiv - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

50 mobile kitchens with hot food are starting to operate in Kyiv in areas with a difficult situation. The curfew near the Invincibility Points is also being relaxed.

50 mobile kitchens with hot food to be deployed in Kyiv - Svyrydenko

Starting today, 50 mobile kitchens with hot food will begin operating in Kyiv in areas where the situation remains difficult. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko after a special selector meeting on the emergency situation in the energy sector, UNN reports.

The State Emergency Service is deploying new Invincibility Points across the country. Additional tents are also being deployed in the capital; currently, there are over 1300 of them operating in Kyiv. Starting today, 50 mobile kitchens with hot food will begin operating in areas where the situation remains difficult.

- Svyrydenko reported.

In addition, according to her, in areas with an emergency situation in electricity, a relaxation of the curfew is allowed. This means that it is possible to be on the streets and in public places near Invincibility and heating points, as well as to travel to them by private transport. The territory with relaxations is determined by the TEB and NS commission.

No passes: Shmyhal clarified the easing of curfew rules16.01.26, 11:00 • 2824 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Yulia Svyrydenko
Kyiv