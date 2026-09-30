In Kharkiv, the Russians struck a shopping mall in the middle of the day and attacked the Kyiv and Rivne regions again — where else have strikes been recorded

New strikes are being recorded in Ukraine amid the ongoing attacks by the russian federation. In the Kyiv region, the number of people injured has risen to 4. In the Rivne region, the enemy struck infrastructure in the north of the region. In Kharkiv, the russian federation attacked a shopping mall. UNN reports this, citing local authorities.

Kyiv region

In the Brovary district, another person was injured as a result of the enemy attack. The total number of people affected has risen to 4. The man sustained multiple shrapnel wounds. All necessary medical assistance is being provided. A garage, two passenger cars, and the facade of a private residential building were also damaged - Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Timur Tkachenko wrote on social media on September 30.

Kyiv

There are also new consequences of the Russian attacks in the capital.

"In the Pecherskyi district, debris fell into the courtyard of a private building," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on social media after noon on September 30.

Kharkiv

The enemy struck one of the shopping centers in the Kyivskyi district with a combat drone. Information was received about one person being injured - Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on social media on September 30.

Rivne region

Northern Rivne region came under another air attack. Civilian infrastructure was damaged. Fortunately, there were no injuries - Rivne Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Koval stated on social media on September 30.



Dnipro

The enemy also struck Dnipro twice today, September 30, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

"The enemy struck Dnipro. A fire broke out on the grounds of a private household. Preliminarily, there were no casualties," Hanzha initially wrote.

He later added: "The enemy attacked Dnipro again. Preliminarily, there were no casualties."

Poltava region

In the Kremenchuk district, an enemy UAV was recorded falling onto the grounds of a private household. According to уточнена information, the drone's fall caused the blast wave to damage window glazing and the facade of a private house. Preliminary reports indicate that no people were injured - Poltava Regional Military Administration head Vitalii Diakivnych noted

Kherson region

russia continues to attack Kherson and the region. In the regional center, 2 people are known to have been affected; in the region, one more person was injured, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on social media on September 30.

Donetsk region

"Today, September 30, at dawn, Russian forces struck Kramatorsk. As a result of the attack, the building of the Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Kramatorsk City Council was destroyed. Three people were injured in a series of morning strikes on various districts of Kramatorsk," the Kramatorsk City Council reported on social media.

Zhytomyr region

The Zhytomyr City Council reported people injured as a result of the russian federation's nighttime attack on the Zhytomyr community.

The enemy attacked our community again last night. As a result of the nighttime attack, energy facilities, residential buildings, industrial facilities, production buildings, and warehouse premises were damaged. Two people were injured - the Zhytomyr City Council stated on social media on September 30.

Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure; new strikes have been reported since morning — the situation by region