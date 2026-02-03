In Frankivsk, a 17-year-old agent of the Russian GRU was detained, who helped prepare new attacks on the Burshtyn TPP

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a minor agent of the Russian special services in Ivano-Frankivsk, who was helping the enemy prepare a new series of missile strikes on the energy infrastructure of Prykarpattia. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the detainee was a 17-year-old graduate of a local technical school, recruited by the enemy. The Burshtyn thermal power plant was of most interest to the Russian side.

Following the instructions of her handlers, the suspect conducted reconnaissance near the TPP, ascertained its technical condition after previous shelling, photographed the external perimeter of the facility, and transmitted the collected data to the Russian special services.

As the investigation established, the girl came to the attention of Russian military intelligence after she posted a job search advertisement online. After remote recruitment with promises of "easy money," she headed towards the Burshtyn TPP.

For conspiracy, the suspect first left the regional center by taxi, and then walked directly to the energy facility. On site, she took photos and videos of the TPP buildings with reference to electronic coordinates.

It was also established that the agent was studying one of the main substations in Ivano-Frankivsk.

SBU counterintelligence officers caught her red-handed near the strategic object. A smartphone with intelligence data and correspondence with the handler was seized from the detainee. During the search of her home, four more mobile phones, which she used for communication conspiracy, were also seized.

Investigators informed the girl of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - high treason committed under martial law.

She is currently in custody without the right to bail. She faces up to 10 years in prison.

Operational measures were carried out by SBU officers in Ivano-Frankivsk region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.

