In a number of regions, freezing rain for the second day, in Odesa region a ban on movement on one of the highways - road workers

Difficult weather conditions due to freezing rain at sub-zero temperatures have been observed for the second day in the central and southern regions, the main roads are passable, but in the Odesa region there is a temporary ban on traffic on a section of the M-13 highway, the Agency for Restoration reported, writes UNN.

Details

"For the second day, difficult weather conditions due to freezing rain at sub-zero temperatures have been observed in the central and southern regions of Ukraine," the report says.

Despite the difficult weather conditions, as stated, the situation on international roads is under control.

"Passage on the main routes is ensured. On January 27, short-term traffic complications were recorded on the M-30, H-16, and H-24 roads, which were promptly eliminated," the road workers noted.

Traffic control is carried out jointly with the patrol police, the State Emergency Service, and other services.

At the same time, in the Odesa region, from 6:00 p.m. on January 26, a temporary ban on traffic for all types of transport is in effect on the section of the M-13 Kropyvnytskyi – Platonove highway (km 157+052 – km 254+068) due to the formation of persistent black ice. - reported the agency.

Heavy special equipment has been deployed to remove the ice. The road is being sprinkled with salt. The resumption of traffic will be announced additionally.

Freezing rain at -2 °C is recorded in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions. Snow with rain - in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions. In the western and southern regions - fogs. There is no precipitation in the passes, the surface is wet, the temperature is +1+4 °C.

"Black ice has formed on most roads. Road services are treating the surface and clearing snow. Due to icing, trees sometimes fall on the roadway, and obstacles are promptly removed. The thaw has caused snowmelt and water stagnation on highways, particularly on the road network of the Right Bank. During daylight hours, drainage work is being carried out there," the road workers said.

1072 units of equipment and 1243 employees are involved in the work. During the day, 26,725 tons of sand-salt mixture and 567 tons of salt were used.

