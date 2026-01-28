In a number of regions, freezing rain for the second day, in Odesa region a ban on movement on one of the highways - road workers

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 1126 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 1672 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 4480 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 9088 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 16606 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 37660 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 52963 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 41250 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 61797 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 31693 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
99%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump welcomed the fall of the US dollar to a four-year low and called it "great"January 28, 12:41 AM • 9172 views
Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with China04:47 AM • 11427 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General Staff04:58 AM • 16739 views
Threat to the existence of the Schengen area: 70% of Europeans advocate for the return of national border control05:44 AM • 5776 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 13512 views
Publications
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 13643 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 61797 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 43214 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 60469 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 57836 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Nicolas Maduro
Andrius Kubilius
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 22339 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 21859 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 29444 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 32902 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 39284 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
Mi-8
TikTok

In a number of regions, freezing rain for the second day, in Odesa region a ban on movement on one of the highways - road workers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Due to freezing rain in the central and southern regions of Ukraine, weather conditions are difficult. In Odesa region, a temporary traffic ban is in effect on a section of the M-13 highway.

In a number of regions, freezing rain for the second day, in Odesa region a ban on movement on one of the highways - road workers

Difficult weather conditions due to freezing rain at sub-zero temperatures have been observed for the second day in the central and southern regions, the main roads are passable, but in the Odesa region there is a temporary ban on traffic on a section of the M-13 highway, the Agency for Restoration reported, writes UNN.

Details

"For the second day, difficult weather conditions due to freezing rain at sub-zero temperatures have been observed in the central and southern regions of Ukraine," the report says.

Despite the difficult weather conditions, as stated, the situation on international roads is under control.

"Passage on the main routes is ensured. On January 27, short-term traffic complications were recorded on the M-30, H-16, and H-24 roads, which were promptly eliminated," the road workers noted.

Traffic control is carried out jointly with the patrol police, the State Emergency Service, and other services.

At the same time, in the Odesa region, from 6:00 p.m. on January 26, a temporary ban on traffic for all types of transport is in effect on the section of the M-13 Kropyvnytskyi – Platonove highway (km 157+052 – km 254+068) due to the formation of persistent black ice.

- reported the agency.

Heavy special equipment has been deployed to remove the ice. The road is being sprinkled with salt. The resumption of traffic will be announced additionally.

Freezing rain at -2 °C is recorded in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions. Snow with rain - in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions. In the western and southern regions - fogs. There is no precipitation in the passes, the surface is wet, the temperature is +1+4 °C.

"Black ice has formed on most roads. Road services are treating the surface and clearing snow. Due to icing, trees sometimes fall on the roadway, and obstacles are promptly removed. The thaw has caused snowmelt and water stagnation on highways, particularly on the road network of the Right Bank. During daylight hours, drainage work is being carried out there," the road workers said.

1072 units of equipment and 1243 employees are involved in the work. During the day, 26,725 tons of sand-salt mixture and 567 tons of salt were used.

Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-2927.01.26, 16:04 • 31695 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyUNN-OdesaAuto Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Road traffic accident
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kropyvnytskyi